The build-up of “Axe Week” between the Badgers and Gophers was just getting good when the rivalry game was called off for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Wisconsin’s football program had posted a video on social media of head coach Paul Chyrst dancing amid a sea of his players inside the TCF Bank Stadium’s visitors locker room last November; it was set to Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack” because Wisconsin’s 38-17 win had snagged back the Paul Bunyan’s Axe trophy.

It also wrested the Big Ten West title away from runner-up Minnesota.

The Gophers had to stew over scenes of that party thrown in their home stadium for a few hours before their spreading COVID-19 outbreak officially forced the cancelation of the rivalry game.

Well, the Badgers can now retweet that video because the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is back on.

The most-played rivalry in major college football was revived on Sunday when the Big Ten announced the tradition will continue at 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. It will be the 130th edition of a game played annually since 1907.

To fit in a season that started in late October, the Big Ten Conference schedule had planned for crossover matchups between teams from the East and West divisions next weekend, but an exception was made for Minnesota-Wisconsin.

As soon as the rivalry was called off on Nov. 24, U Athletics Director Mark Coyle said he would look into getting the game back. Since then, Badgers leadership and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck lobbied to play the game that was first staged in 1890.

“This game means a tremendous amount to the student-athletes, coaches and fans of both schools. We are excited to play and extend this rivalry as Saturday’s game,” Fleck said in a statement Sunday. “In a year of constant change, we appreciate the Big Ten, both administrations and each conference member institution for preserving this rivalry.”

On their last trip to Madison, the Gophers beat the Badgers for the first time in 15 years. They threw their own party in the visitors locker room, spraying copious amounts of Axe Body Spray to freshen up the place.

The Badgers’ win a year ago clinched their spot in the Big Ten Championship game and gave them the series lead at 61-60-8.

These are bits of the history the Big Ten was willing to deviate from its original plan to add another chapter. It works because coronavirus halted the East division matchup between Maryland and Michigan State on Nov. 21, and that’s now back on, too.

The Gophers (3-3) returned to the field Saturday after a two-game coronavirus shutdown disrupted its season. The U was missing 33 players due to COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs, but beat Nebraska 24-17. Some of those players could be back to play the Badgers on Saturday.

After its COVID-19 shutdown cost them two games in late October and early November, Wisconsin restarted its season a month ago but has since lost three straight games to quality teams — Big Ten West champion Northwestern, East Division runner-up Indiana and West runner-up Iowa. The Badgers are 2-3 this season after a 28-7 loss to the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Saturday.

In those three games, Wisconsin averaged 6.7 points a game. But the Badgers have the Big Ten’s best scoring defense. They were a 20-point favorite for the Nov. 28 game against Minnesota.