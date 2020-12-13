Dan Bailey missed all four of his kicks on Sunday, Dec. 13, and the Minnesota Vikings suffered a key road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-14.

The veteran kicker's struggles were a continuation of his performance last week, when he missed two extra points and a field goal in an overtime win over Jacksonville.

The loss to Tampa Bay (8-5) makes Minnesota's path to the playoffs even more precarious in a tight NFC wild card race. The Vikings (6-7) entered play with the final playoff spot, but their bid for the postseason is in peril with Sunday's loss.