Dalvin Cook was a youth, high school and college football legend in Florida. Now, he’s finally returning to the state as an NFL player.

The fourth-year running back will play his first pro game in his native Florida when the Vikings face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The stadium is a four-hour drive from Miami, where Cook grew up, and four hours from Tallahassee, where he starred at Florida State. But Cook is expected to have a good number of supporters on hand in a crowd that will be limited to about 16,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With it being just the third Vikings game this season before fans, Cook’s mother, Varondria White, will see her son play in 2020 for the first time in person. She will drive up from Miami with five family members. One of Cook’s youth coaches, Antonio Wimberly, is planning to attend, as well, and expects others who know the running back to be there wearing Cook jerseys.

“I just wish it was normal so I could be able to see my peoples and interact with them, and catch up with them,” Cook said about restrictions due to the pandemic. “It’s going to have to be a little brief conversation. … It’s going to feel good to see my peoples see me able to play.”

There are plenty of folks in Florida thrilled to have seen Cook develop into one of the NFL’s top running backs. He leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 1,564 and second in rushing with 1,250 yards, trailing only the 1,317 that Tennessee’s Derrick Henry has put up.

Cook will return to a stadium where in his last visit he had perhaps his greatest college game. In the Seminoles’ 55-35 win over South Florida on Sept. 24, 2016, he rushed for a college career-high 267 yards and caught four passes for 62 yards to give him a career-high 329 yards from scrimmage.

“He’s very popular in Florida, obviously, having grown up in Miami and doing what he did there and playing well and winning the state championship (with Miami Central High School in 2013), and what he was able to do at Florida State,” said Randy Sanders, who was then Florida State’s offensive coordinator and now is head coach at East Tennessee State.

With Cook, 25, returning to Florida, his mother reflected upon when it all started for him in Miami. Cook was 5 years old in 2000 when he joined the Carol City Chiefs.

“It’s just in the blood,” said White, who ran track in high school. “I’m an athlete, my brothers played football. … You put him out there to see if he likes it, and he loved it.”

Cook’s first position was outside linebacker, and White said he had a knack for bringing down ball carriers. The next year the speedy youngster first played running back for the Chiefs, and he often outran his foes. He played for the Chiefs until he was 10 and moved with his family to Georgiana, Ala., for two years. He returned to Miami, and the Chiefs, when he was 12.

“He was phenomenal that year,” White said. “That was the year that you knew Dalvin was special. When we came back, he just kind of emerged. That’s when he took Carol City to the (youth) Super Bowl and put them on his back and won the Super Bowl for them.”

‘A phenom’

When Cook was 14, he joined the Scott Lake Miami Gardens Vikings. Wimberly was his coach for two seasons. “It’s great that he played for the Vikings then and now he’s with the Vikings,’’ Wimberly said. “It’s a dream come true. That’s what you love about it.”

Wimberly noted that what he considers Cook’s most electrifying play as a youth remains on YouTube from 2010.

The Vikings were playing the Pompano Cowboys when Cook fielded a punt, which can be seen at the five-minute mark in the 18-minute video. Cook broke numerous tackles while zig-zagging down the field to score a 79-yard touchdown.

“I think almost every kid on the opposite team touched him, and he eluded everybody, came out of a pile of 10 people,” Wimberly said. “That was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been coaching football for 16 years. He was a phenom.”

As a running back, Cook had plenty of long touchdown runs that season as the Vikings won the youth Super Bowl. He also played cornerback, and Wimberly believes he actually was better at that spot.

“He would have been a five-star (recruit), a Pro Bowler,” Wimberly said. “He would have been just like (Deion Sanders) — don’t throw over there.”

Cook moved on to play for Miami Central High School as a sophomore in 2011. He was a running back and cornerback. When he was a senior in 2013, he had one of the best seasons in recent Florida history. Cook rushed for a Miami-Dade County-best 1,940 yards while averaging 11 yards a carry and scoring 24 touchdowns. He led Central High to the Class 6A state championship, rushing for 223 yards in the title game, and was named 2013 Mr. Florida Football.

“I thought Dalvin was the best back (in the nation) coming out of high school that year,” said Central High coach Roland Smith. “Everybody was trying to say Leonard Fournette (in New Orleans), but I felt like Dalvin could do everything. He could run inside, run outside. He could block, catch and he’s got great vision and balance. And the most important thing that people tend to talk about is his work ethic. This guy was driven to be great.”

‘The wrong crowd’

For the Seminoles, Cook rushed for 1,008 yards in 2014, 1,691 in 2015 and 1,765 in 2016 before foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. The Vikings took him with the No. 41 pick in the second round.

It was widely reported that Cook wasn’t selected in the first round because of brushes with the law, although he had no convictions. Cook was charged with striking a woman in 2015 while at Florida State and suspended from the team, but he was acquitted by a jury after 25 minutes of deliberation.

In 2014, Cook was charged with criminal mischief for a BB-gun incident, but that was dropped. Also dropped were charges for an alleged robbery and allegedly firing a gun when he was a juvenile.

Cook has had no issues since joining the Vikings, and team officials have described him as a model citizen. His mother said the incidents Cook had were related to hanging out with the wrong crowd and that he regularly has told his story to youth groups in the Miami area.

“He was young,” White said. “He made a couple mistakes. That doesn’t define him as a person. You do change and what you can see, Dalvin is phenomenal person. … He just shares his story about growing up. Everybody has some of those issues that they have to get over, some little things. He lets (kids) know to avoid certain things, be careful with the company you keep, telling them to stay in school (and to) listen to your parents.”

Cook said he tells youth groups that it’s never too early to start thinking about the future.

Wimberly now coaches the Miami Gardens Ravens, a team of 13- and 14-year-olds. He said Cook has been invaluable in giving advice to his players when he’s home during the offseason.

‘Heart of gold’

Cook, who signed a five-year, $63 million contract extension before this season to take him through 2025, sponsors Wimberly’s team. Wimberly said Cook has provided the kids with jerseys, helmets, shoulder pads, sweaters and book bags and wants to “make sure this team is well off.”

Cook also returns regularly to his high school, including going to track meets in the spring.

“He lives at the school,” Smith said. “He comes by to talk with the secretaries, the people who were impactful in his life. He comes back to speak to the principal and the coaches, and he also lets the kids see him. Whenever I ask him to talk to kids, he’ll talk to kids.”

Cook has made contributions to the Central team, as well. Last January, Smith said Cook shared costs with Nike to provide 80 championship rings to players and coaches on Central’s 2019 state title team.

Nike had paid for a $2 million renovation of Miami’s historic Traz Powell Stadium leading up to Super Bowl LIV last February in South Florida. The project included a mural of eight notable current or former NFL players who had played home games there. Cook was featured with Teddy Bridgewater, a former Vikings quarterback now with Carolina, Amari Cooper, Olivier Vernon, Duke Johnson, Allen Hurns, Quinton Dunbar and Elvis Dumervil.

“He was on the stage when (Smith) would call the names (of the players), and he give the kids the rings, and he gave them all Chef Cook hoodies as well,” White said of a Miami Central ceremony during Super Bowl week. “Dalvin has a heart of gold. I always tell him that. He loves giving back.”



