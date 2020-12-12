LINCOLN, Neb. — When the Gophers were without 22 players for their 34-31 win over Purdue on Nov. 20, it looked like a heck of a lot of absences to deal with and still come out ahead.

But that was at the front end of a COVID-19 outbreak that spread throughout Minnesota’s program, forcing two games to be canceled in a layoff that stretched 22 days. Then the U’s missing players swelled by one-third to a jaw-dropping total of 33 due to COVID-19 and injuries against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

Yet Minnesota, a 10-point underdog, started strong, jumping out to a 10-point lead on the Cornhuskers, and while they lost it in the second quarter, they have come back from bigger things lately.

The long list of absences hit hardest along both lines, where Minnesota was down two starting offensive lineman, their top nose tackle and three top tight ends. Plus, the Gophers were in their first game without star receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out for the NFL a few weeks ago.

The Gophers improved to 3-3 and upped their chances of going to a bowl game. The Cornhuskers fell to 2-5.

Given the absences on the O-line, Minnesota was still able to rush for 212 yards, including Mo Ibrahim's 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota ranked 114th in the nation in takeaways going into Saturday, but were plus-2 in the turnover margin on Saturday and scored touchdowns on both.

After Boye Mafe’s strip sack and Thomas Rush’s recover, the second U touchdown came on a fourth-down half-yard plunge from running back Ibrahim to give Minnesota a 24-14 led with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Cornhuskers cut the lead to 24-17 with five minutes left, but Minnesota was able to end the game with a final drive that took all the time off the clock.

The Gophers benefited from Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez’s erratic throws. He missed many open receivers that could have cost Minnesota, finishing 16 of 27 for 111 yards

The Gophers capitalized on their one takeaway in the first half. Sophomore safety Tyler Nubin made his first career interception and Minnesota took the great field position at Nebraska’s 35-yard line and scored a touchdown four plays later.

Minnesota’s defense, which was worst in the country at 7.7 yards per play, held Nebraska to 2.3 in the first quarter. To start the second, their issues resurfaced with Wan’Dale Robinson busting off a 47-yard touchdown to set up a touchdown that cut into Minnesota’s lead at 10-7.

But they kept Nebraska in check of the most part, allowing only 4.7 yards per play.

The U’s defensive problems continued in allowing a 13-play 73-yard drive and relinquished the lead at 14-10 midway through the second quarter.

With less than three minutes left, Gophers running back Cam Wiley broke off a 61-yard run. But Minnesota’s drive stalled in the red zone.

Then Nebraska bailed them out. Deontai Williams couldn’t intercept a Morgan pass on second down and Cam Taylor-Britt tackled Morgan on a scramble that would have set up a field goal attempt, but Taylor-Britt, their best cornerback, was ejected for targeting.

Morgan found Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 4-yard touchdown pass two plays later and a 17-14 led.

They weren’t able to run scout team in practices and every meeting was forced to video conference.