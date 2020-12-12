After a 49-case COVID-19 outbreak forced two games to be canceled, the Gophers football program has regrouped and will restart its season Saturday at Nebraska.

Next week, Minnesota will wrap up the Big Ten season against an opponent to-be-determined. Based on the conference’s original plan, it will be out of the East Division. But if Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle and head coach P.J. Fleck sway it their way, the canceled rivalry game against Wisconsin will come back on the schedule.

After that, the 2-3 Gophers — who will have 20-plus players out due to the novel coronavirus against the Cornhuskers — could be getting ready for a bowl game.

Wait, a bowl game?

Given the pandemic upheaval, the NCAA waived its six-win bowl eligibility requirement as schedules nearly eliminated all nonconference games. Then there has been the steady stream of cancellations, which totaled 128 going into Week 15.

If not for COVID, a record 43 bowls would have been played this year with the additions of Myrtle Beach, L.A. and Fenway bowls. Ten have been called off, but that leaves 33 still planning to play. Minnesota is picked to go bowling in five of the 10 projections over the past week, most commonly at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 26.

But if this year has taught us anything, nothing is guaranteed.

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal this year, is in jeopardy given the virus spike in California. Three other bowls in the state already are kaput, and if the Granddaddy of Them All is in flux, everything is up in the air.

Also Thursday, Boston College said, essentially, what the heck are we doing here? The Eagles finished the season 6-5 and were going to be picked for a bowl but the team’s leadership council said no thanks, citing “the emotional, mental and physical grind” of playing during a pandemic. On Friday, Pittsburgh also opted out of a bowl game.

That’s with BC having one positive COVID-19 case this year, not the nearly 50 Minnesota has registered the past few weeks alone. And Boston College might not be the only one to pull the plug on the season. Virginia players opened up that possibility this week.

“A bowl game is a high honor to take,” Cavaliers safety Joey Blount was quoted by CBS in Charlottesville, “but I think with the season and what everyone has sacrificed and been through, you know it may be time if we decide not to take a bowl game.”

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan explained this week what those sacrifices entail for him. His daily routine is watching film, practice, more film, online classes. Then he might run to Target or grab a bite to eat at Tony’s Diner or Qdoba Mexican Eats on his way home. There, he’ll watch more film, maybe relax with a show on Netflix or read a book before bed.

“It’s not been very wild to say the least,” Morgan said Tuesday. “Our team has been taking coronavirus and all that stuff very seriously because we’ve known what’s been at risk and we don’t want to put anything at risk.”

Morgan, who is tested six days a week, said he might — might — see his girlfriend on occasion if she has tested negative for COVID. “She’s made a huge sacrifice to be able to stay safe and to do those tests and stuff and I’m grateful she has,” he said.

On this season’s remaining goals, Morgan said, “We are doing everything we can to build and to be better each and every day because there are a lot of things that we can continue to grow higher on. … We’ve just got to continue to do it and have a lot more fun just being around each other.”

Minnesota’s focus on development extends beyond this season, so the benefit of beating Nebraska as a 10-point underdog means a week or more of practices that could make up for the two weeks they lost during their outbreak. But a loss Saturday might mean Nebraska (2-3) leap-frogging the Gophers. In in those bowl projections, the Cornhuskers were mentioned only once.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has had his hands full trying to rectify a defense that gives up the most yards per play (7.7) in the country. But he also has taken time to boost players off the field. On Monday when sophomore defensive tackle De’Angelo Carter tweeted “feeling alone,” Rossi replied, “You’re not.”

Over in college basketball, Duke coach Mike Krzyzweski made headlines this week when he wondered aloud whether college sports should be played at all during the pandemic. On Thursday, the legendary coach gave his players a “break mental health-wise” by calling off the rest of their nonconference games.

“You could see the relief on faces,” Krzyzewski said. His decision allows players to see their families for the first time since August.

Gophers players Mariano Sori-Marin and Chris Autman-Bell said there is desire to get back on the field. The Gophers shut down their program Nov. 24 and had their next outdoor workouts Dec. 2. Following Big Ten COVID protocols, they practiced again for the first time on Sunday.

Given the layoff, Rossi and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. said this week’s work included some of the most physical sessions of the year and said they will have to be ready early in their first 11 a.m. kickoff of the season.

Autman-Bell said of the first practice back felt like “little league.”

“It just felt good being back out there on the field with my teammates, my brothers, seeing how excited we were, running routes,” he said. “Sunday is probably one of the best practices we ever had together as a team, a lot of energy, a lot of physicality. … It felt good definitely to get back out there and play football with our brothers.

“We’re really excited. We got two more, hopefully three with the bowl game.”