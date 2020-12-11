Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph seems determined to want to keep his consecutive games streak alive.

The Vikings on Friday listed Rudolph as doubtful but not out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay after he didn’t practice all week due to a foot injury. They listed middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and running back Alexander Mattison (appendix surgery) as out and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back) as questionable.

Rudolph has played in 93 straight regular-season games and 98 straight when five playoff games are included. He was listed as doubtful two days before a December 2017 game against Cincinnati with an ankle injury but ended up playing to keep his streak alive.

“He’s a pretty fast healer, so we’ll just see,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “He’s been getting a lot of treatment, and he wants to play really bad. So I don’t want to count him out yet.”

Kendricks will miss his second straight game after Zimmer said he “tweaked” a calf injury in warmups before last Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over Jacksonville. In that game, linebackers Eric Wilson and Todd Davis played every snap and rookie Troy Dye manned the middle in the base defense.

“We just want these guys to go in there and play well and be themselves,” Zimmer said. “They’re not Eric Kendricks yet but when Eric was young, he wasn’t himself either that he is now. … They’re good football players. They’re not Kendricks, but that’s OK.”

Mattison missed the Jacksonville game after undergoing surgery the day before and Rudolph was hurt in the game.

Smith has missed three of the past four games with at first a groin injury and then a back injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday but returned to workouts on Thursday and Friday. Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak expressed optimism Thursday that Smith will be able to play.

Rudolph last missed a game Dec. 21, 2014, at Miami. If Rudolph can’t play, the Vikings might have just two tight ends available in Smith and Tyler Conklin. They signed Hale Hentges on Thursday off Indianapolis’ practice squad but a source has said he isn’t expected to complete coronavirus protocols in time to play Sunday. Hentges has yet to practice with the Vikings.

Coming off a bye week, the Buccaneers listed just one player on their final injury report. Cornerback Jamel Dean is doubtful.

Bailey 'embarrassed'

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey said he was a “little embarrassed” at missing three kicks against the Jaguars.

Bailey missed two extra points and a 51-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in regulation that could have won the game. He did bounce back to kick the winning 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime.

“I actually had a pretty good pregame,” Bailey said. “I don’t know that I can put a finger on (the misses), other than it obviously wasn’t up to the standard, and it was pretty out of character for me.”

Bailey said he has had a good week of practice and was ready “to move on” from the misses. He’s now 12 of 15 this season on field-goal attempts and 27 of 30 on extra points.

Bailey, 32, last Sunday was in his third game with long snapper Andrew DePaula, who replaced the since-waived Austin Cunning. He said DePaula, 33, has been “great” so far.

“I think we’ve probably got one of the oldest specialist batteries in the league now with Andrew in here, but that’s good,” said Bailey, also referring to punter and holder Britton Colquitt being 35. “There’s a lot of experience out there.”

Florida heat

The Vikings have just four outdoor games this season, and they will play their final one at Tampa Bay. The high temperature there Sunday is projected to be 79 degrees.

In Minnesota’s first three outdoor games this season, it was 54 degrees at kickoff at Seattle on Oct. 11, 34 at Green Bay on Nov. 1 and 44 at Chicago on Nov. 16.

“We may have to rotate some guys,” Zimmer said of Sunday’s game. “(It’s) fortunate that we’ve had a lot of guys play this year, and if it gets (hot), ‘Hey, it’s football. Suck it up and let’s go.'”