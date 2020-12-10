It seems the Minnesota Vikings could be without a couple of important starters for this Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While most players took the field at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Thursday morning, linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) did not.

It marked the second straight day that both players were conspicuously absent from practice. Kendricks missed last Sunday’s game against Jacksonville Jaguars after aggravating a calf injury in warm ups, while Rudolph suffered a foot injury late in the dramatic 27-24 overtime win.

It’s unclear if either player will be ready for this weekend, as is the case with running back Alexander Mattison, who continues to sit out after undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend.

Some good news for the Vikings is that tight end Irv Smith Jr. returned to practice on Thursday afternoon. He practiced on a limited basis, according to the team injury report, and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said he has a chance to play this weekend. Smith has missed three of the past four games with a groin injury and a back injury.

If Rudolph can’t go this weekend, Smith and Tyler Conklin would be the main options. The Vikings signed Hale Hentges on Thursday afternoon but he isn’t expected to play on Sunday.

“I think Irv was really coming along,” Kubiak said. “He was doing really good. It’s a quick setback. All indications from what I’m seeing is we are heading in the right direction here. It’ll be a big month for Irv and for our team. We need him to come in and contribute as much as possible.”

Tough sledding

It will be a battle of strengths during Sunday’s contest at Raymond James Stadium.

While the Vikings boast star Dalvin Cook, who has 1,250 rushing yards this season and trails only Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry for the league lead, the Buccaneers are the best team in the league at stopping the run. In fact, they have only allowed 890 rushing yards all season, and have kept opponents to an average of 3.3 yards per carry.

That could make things tough for the Vikings this weekend.

“They are going to be flying around,” Kubiak said. “Very stout. They run extremely well. They set the edges with (Shaquil Barrett) and (Jason Pierre-Paul) on the other side. You got (Ndamukong Suh) inside. They push inside and set the edges, and that makes it very, very difficult. Those linebackers run extremely well, too.”

Stealing yards

It’s no secret the Vikings have struggled on special teams this season. Whether it was kicker Dan Bailey missing a couple of extra points last week, or return man Chad Beebe muffing a punt, there always seems to be something plaguing the unit.

But rookie K.J. Osborn took a step in the right direction in last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. He returned three punts and gained positive yards in every time. While there weren’t any explosive plays to write about, special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf was pleased with the production.

Maalouf said he’s trying to get Osborn to become less hesitant, citing the success of veteran returners Danny Amendola of Detroit and New England’s Julian Edelman. “Those guys try to steal 10 yards right away, and that’s what we’re trying to do with him,” Maalouf said. “He’s getting there. There’s still just a little bit of hesitation and we just have to make sure he gets downhill with it.”