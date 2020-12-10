Minnesota takes on Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Lincoln.
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns against Purdue, his sixth straight 100-yard rushing game. Against Nebraska, Ibrahim could tie the school record for the most consecutive games with 100-plus yards rushing yards held by Laurence Maroney (2004-2005).
Ibrahim had 84 of Minnesota’s 322 net rushing yards in a 34-7 win over Nebraska in 2019, and he scored three of the Gopher’s four rushing touchdowns that day.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated Purdue, 34-31, in Minneapolis on Nov. 20. The Gophers have given up 30-plus points in four of five games this season, which is equal to the number of times they allowed 30 points over 13 games last season.
- The Gophers have won six of their last eight road games after losing eight of their first nine road games under coach P.J. Fleck. Minnesota is averaging 37.1 points per game over its last eight road games, scoring at least 37 points in seven of the eight games.
- Chris Autman-Bell set career highs with 129 receiving yards and five catches against Purdue. Autman-Bell is the Big Ten leader in receiving average this year at 22.5 yards per catch (minimum 2 catches per team game).
- The Gophers and Cornhuskers have met every year since Nebraska moved to the Big Ten in 2011 with the Huskers winning five of the nine contests. Six of those meetings have been decided by 23 points or more, tied for the most such games between two Big Ten opponents over that span (Ohio State versus Rutgers).
- Nebraska defeated Purdue, 37-27, on the road last week. The Cornhuskers held the Boilermakers to -2 net yards rushing and zero rushing touchdowns. It was Nebraska’s first time holding an opponent to negative net yards rushing since November 2013 (Michigan, -21 yards) and it snapped a streak of 14 straight games for the Cornhuskers with an opponent rushing TD.
- Adrian Martinez completed 23 of 30 pass attempts in the win over Purdue while rushing for 45 yards and two scores. Since returning to the field in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Nov. 21 – Martinez was benched for Nebraska’s win over Penn State on Nov. 14 – he has completed 81.5% of his passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has rushed for three touchdowns.