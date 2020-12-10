Minnesota takes on Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in Lincoln.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns against Purdue, his sixth straight 100-yard rushing game. Against Nebraska, Ibrahim could tie the school record for the most consecutive games with 100-plus yards rushing yards held by Laurence Maroney (2004-2005).

Ibrahim had 84 of Minnesota’s 322 net rushing yards in a 34-7 win over Nebraska in 2019, and he scored three of the Gopher’s four rushing touchdowns that day.

