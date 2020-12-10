Eric Kendricks has long been committed to making the world a better place; by using his platform as an NFL player, the Vikings linebacker has been able to reach more and more people.

Still, only recently has Kendricks, 28, felt comfortable taking credit for some of his actions. He’d much rather make an impact while nobody is watching, then fade to the background so as not to make the story about himself.

Why should he be recognized for doing the right thing?

“It was always kind of a little bit of an insecurity,” Kendricks said. “I always wanted to give back and I always felt myself really try to be involved. I just didn’t feel like I needed to be putting it out there as much.”

His good deeds have not gone unnoticed, though, and on Thursday morning, Kendricks was named the Vikings nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year. The annual award is among the NFL’s most prestigious honors, recognizing a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Kendricks, who has been an active member on the Vikings Social Justice Committee since 2018 and committed himself to local nonprofits around the Twin Cities throughout his career.

Kendricks has worked with All Square, an organization designed to help those that have been convicted of a crime get the opportunities they need; Every Meal, which fights food insecurity among children in the Twin Cities; and Project Success, an organization that inspires young people to plan for the future.

He also has spent time with local youth at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, offering support, guidance and inspiration.

While Kendricks has started to amplify his voice on a local stage, emerging as a more recognizable face with nonprofits around the Twin Cities, he also has become more confident speaking up on a national stage. He called out the NFL on Twitter for its lukewarm statement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in custody of a former Minneapolis police officer, challenging the league to take a firmer stance against racism.

The tweet included a logo similar to the NFL’s shield with the words: “WE WANT ANSWERS.” The social media moment made Kendricks a household name to even casual fans, and he used it to make a difference.

“I realized that my platform is larger than most and I actually do have an influence, so maybe I need to be speaking up a little bit more than I have been about these issue as and share my thoughts and share my feelings and share my emotions with everybody,” Kendricks said. “That’s pretty much what it’s come down to. These are things that I kind of always have done. I’ve just taken that extra step to be a little bit more vocal about it.”

This nomination for Kendricks comes on the heels of three consecutive nominations for tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has done important work with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital throughout his career, and three consecutive nominations for former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who serves critically ill children through his Lead the Way Foundation.

Kendricks understands his profile will grow more after being nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year, but he vows to do everything in his power to keep the focus on the people he’s helping. He embodied that sentiment during a news conference with reporters this week.

“I don’t want it to be too much about me,” he said before launching into a Q and A with members from All Square, Every Meal and the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. “I want it to be a lot about the organizations I’ve been working with.”

As far as being recognized for some of his actions, it’s something Kendricks is slowly getting used to.

“I think I’m OK with it,” he said. “Obviously, me being in front of cameras and things like that I’m never going to be truly comfortable. In the same breath, I’m sharing my truth, and being vulnerable, and being open. So, at the end of the day, I can’t knock myself of that. I’m just sharing what I think.”