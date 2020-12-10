Antoine Winfield Jr. was there for the taking back in April. All the Minnesota Vikings had to do was pull the trigger.

Instead, they selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Winfield went off the board the following night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the No. 45 overall pick.

It came as a surprise to some that the Vikings passed on the former Minnesota Golden Gophers star. Not only did Winfield make a name for himself right up the road in Dinkytown, his dad, Antoine Winfield Sr., was a star for the Vikings.

As for Winfield, he wasn’t surprised that Vikings general manager Rick Spielman went in another direction. With safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris already on the roster, Winfield figured the Vikings wouldn’t want to spend a high draft pick on someone that played the same position.

He also only met with defensive backs coach Daronte Jones once during the pre-draft process.

“I don’t think there was heavy interest with me,” Winfield said.

Maybe there should’ve been.

To say the 22-year-old has taken the NFL by storm would be putting it lightly. He already has emerged as a top-tier playmaker for the Buccaneers, flying around the field with the same reckless abandon that made him a fan favorite during his time with the Gophers.

To this point, Winfield has 69 combined tackles, a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception to his name. He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September and is a dark horse candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn and Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young are the favorites with a month to play.

Asked about Winfield earlier this week, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer naturally brought up the elder Winfield, saying, “His son really is very similar.”

“Just playing different spots,” Zimmer added. “He’s quick to trigger. He’s a good tackler. He’s a good blitzer. He seems to see things quick.”

Some wonder if Winfield has hit the proverbial rookie wall, though his 17 combined tackles over the past two games would beg to differ.

“I joked about it with him the other day,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s been more and more prepared than most rookies for the length of the season. I don’t see it at all in his practice habits or his game play.”

That said, Winfield isn’t resting on his laurels by any means. He’s still a long ways from where he wants to be as a player.

“Through 12 games, I would say I did an OK job,” he said. “I still feel like I need to get better in all areas. I feel like I need to create more takeaways for the team and things like that. I’ve still got a long way to go. I’ve got big games coming up, so hopefully I can make something happen.”

No doubt he’d like that to start this weekend against the Vikings.

“I was talking to my dad last night,” Winfield said. “We were watching film together, and I was like, ‘Isn’t it crazy that I’m playing against the Vikings?’ We kind of laughed about it.

“I grew up a Vikings fan watching my dad play up there. I’ve always loved the Vikings and watched pretty much all their games when I was growing up. It’s going to be a cool experience being able play against them.”