The 2019 Big Ten receiver of the year opted out of the 2020 season in September, then opted back in. He played all five games into November but when Minnesota canceled two games because of a COVID-19 outbreak, he opted out a second time.

Minnesota’s offense has relied heavily on Bateman. The true junior had 47 percent of Minnesota’s receptions this season, 46 percent of its receiving yards and 50 percent of its touchdowns. He had been targeted on 44 percent of quarterback Tanner Morgan’s passes.

“As a quarterback, it’s my job to elevate the people around me, and I have to do that at a way higher level,” Morgan said Tuesday. “But I’m really excited for these guys, for this group. I love these guys’ energy. (The) positivity that they’ve brought every day to practice has been elite. We are really excited for them.”

Life without the Gophers’ top pass catcher will begin against Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The new No. 1 target is Chris Autman-Bell, who has 18 percent of the Gophers’ receptions, 30 percent of its yards and 25 percent of its touchdowns this year. Morgan has targeted him 20 percent of the time.

When Tyler Johnson left after last season, P.J. Fleck said he wanted to see who would be Robin to Bateman’s Bateman. Now that Bateman is gone, some of that same narrative remains.

“I’ve still got to be the same person I am — be a superhero,” Autman-Bell said. “I’ve just got to be the same person I am, be the best teammate I can be, make every play I can play, and that’s pretty much it, man. I’m happy for Rashod, love my brother. He did the right thing, the right thing for myself, made the best decision for himself, so happy for him. But nothing changes with me.”

Daniel Jackson and Michael Brown-Stephens are the two top candidates to play Robin to Autman-Bell’s Batman against the Cornhuskers and the undetermined opponent coming on Dec. 19. Jackson, a true freshman from Kansas City, Kan., has five receptions for 57 yards, including an impressive 19-yard snag along the sideline in the 34-31 win over Purdue on Nov. 20. Brown-Stephens, a redshirt freshman from Springfield, Ohio, was the first player Fleck mentioned in his news conference Monday.

“The Michael Brown-Stephens of the world has had a really good few weeks,” Fleck said. Brown-Stephens was a bit of a surprise because he has only one catch in three games.

Morgan said he’s seen improvement from not just younger receivers, with seniors Seth Green and Clay Geary in this mix, as well.

“Everybody in that room is grinding and getting better every day,” Morgan said. “Whether they are a fifth-year senior or a true freshman, they are working together and ready for an opportunity if their number is called.”

Another name Gophers fans could see is Doug Emilien, a true freshman from Florida that Fleck talked up before the season. Atman-Bell also mentioned Jonathan Mann of Rosemount.

“Then we will add this next (recruiting) class and most of the receivers are coming early,” Fleck said. That class includes three, three-star receivers in Lemeke Brockington of Moultrie, Ga., Brady Boyd of Southlake, Texas, and Dino Kaliakmanis of Antioch, Ill. Then we will add that to the group that we have, and we will continue to develop those receivers.”