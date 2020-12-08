Thumbs up

Cameron Dantzler: Dantzler was showing signs of improvement before his injury kept him out for nearly three games, but his performance Sunday was by far his best. He's playing more physical ball, and it resulted in an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His development, along with Jeff Gladney and the other young cornerbacks, has been key in the team's turnaround. The secondary is no longer the team's glaring weakness like it was during Minnesota's 1-5 start.

The "next man up": Injuries have surprisingly been kept at a minimum, but when players have missed time, their understudies have stepped up. Todd Davis became the emergency starter at linebacker for Eric Kendricks, and he performed at a baseline level as to not be a liability. Tyler Conklin also seemed competent as the team's second tight end in place of Irv Smith Jr., while Ameer Abdullah had a few plays at running back that would have normally gone to Alexander Mattison. During a season with more uncertainty than ever, depth is crucial to Minnesota's success.

Thumbs down

Dan Bailey: Kickers have a really tough gig. They have three options on game day: have an average, nondescript day; be the goat who tanks the team's chances by having terrible misses; or, much less often, be the hero of the game. It's compounded by the limited number of plays they're on the field. Bailey made half of his kicks, and that's not acceptable by NFL standards — especially for a veteran. Here's hoping head coach Mike Zimmer is right when he called Bailey's game "an enigma."

The turnovers: For a second consecutive game, the Vikings won despite giving up defensive touchdowns off turnovers. It's simply not feasible to expect Minnesota to make a playoff run if the offense can't hold on to the football. Kirk Cousins has replaced his errant passing with butterfingers, and Dalvin Cook has resumed coughing up the ball, too. Vikings fans need to hope their team can go back to winning the turnover margin in a more clean manner.