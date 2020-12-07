Perhaps it will take playing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to really get the Minnesota Vikings’ attention.

In a just concluded three-game homestand, the Vikings faced three losing teams that now have a combined record of 8-27. They lost to Dallas and could have dropped the other two but were able to come back from double-digit deficits to beat Carolina and Jacksonville.

On Sunday, Minnesota (6-6) will look to boost its playoff hopes at Tampa Bay (7-5). The Vikings are 6½-point underdogs, with the oddsmakers obviously having taken into account their recent play.

“For the most part, you know you’re not going to get a win playing against a team like the Bucs with some big, catastrophic mistakes,” safety Harrison Smith said Monday. “So we just have to play tighter.”

The Vikings have had their share of big mistakes the past two weeks yet were able to eke out wins of 28-27 over the Panthers on Nov. 29 and 27-24 in overtime over the Jaguars on Sunday. They had two fumbles returned for touchdowns against Carolina, and quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six on the first play of the second half against Jacksonville that left the Vikings down 16-6.

Minnesota was able to beat the 1-11 Jaguars on a 23-yard field goal by Dan Bailey with 1:49 left in overtime. That came after Bailey had missed a field goal and two extra points in regulation.

After the game, Mike Zimmer sounded more like a losing coach than a winning one. He at least was a bit more upbeat Monday.

“It was good to get a win, obviously,” he said. “There are some areas we need to clean up and fix, but our guys fought hard. I think they’ve shown the last couple of weeks that we’ll continue to fight. We just need to clean up some of the mistakes and play a little better than some of the times we are.”

Despite some of the less-than-stellar recent moments, Minnesota has moved into the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC thanks to Arizona (6-6) having lost three straight games. The Vikings currently hold possible tiebreakers over the Cardinals and San Francisco (5-6), which was set to host to Buffalo on Monday night.

If the Vikings can beat the Buccaneers (7-5), they would move ahead of them in the playoff pecking order. But it’s uncertain whether the Vikings will be at full strength on defense.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks sat out against the Jaguars after Zimmer said he “tweaked” a calf muscle in warmups, and cornerback Jeff Gladney suffered a calf injury in the third quarter and didn’t return. Zimmer said Monday he had no update on either.

“We’re just going to see how the week goes,” he said.

The Vikings need all the help they can get against Brady, 43. He has slipped a bit since his days as New England’s starting quarterback from 2001-19, but the Vikings rarely came close to beating him then, going 0-5. In their first game against Brady, the Vikings lost 24-17 in 2002. But in the next four, they lost by an average margin of 17.7 points.

Smith is the only defender remaining from Minnesota’s last two games against Brady, a 30-7 home defeat in 2014 and a 24-10 loss at New England in 2018.

“He’s prepared,” Smith said. “He knows what your looks are, he knows how to set his protections, how to get them in the right place, he’s very quick with his reads and his decision making. … He just knows everything that’s going on, on the field. He knows everything his line is doing, everything his receivers need to do, where his backs need to go, whether they need to block, what the defense is doing, what the coverage is doing.”

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week, giving them plenty of time to get ready for Minnesota. On Sunday, it will be seen how ready the Vikings are.

“I hope every team that we play has our attention,” Zimmer said. “They’re obviously a good team and we just need to go play better.”