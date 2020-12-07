While he missed games against the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury last month, he did so only after gutting out the game against the Chicago Bears despite the pain.

“I rolled my ankle early in that game and I went to the sideline and got it taped up and everything,” Cleveland said. “Throughout the game it kept hurting and stuff. I just kept playing. Then, after the game, I ended up getting it checked out.”

It turns out the ankle injury was bad enough to keep Cleveland out for the next couple of weeks. He practice on a limited basis in that span and finally returned to the lineup in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It felt great getting back out there with the guys,” Cleveland said. “It’s been a while since I’ve put shoulder pads on. It was just fun to be out there with everyone and grinding out the game.”

His prolonged absence still raises the question: How the heck did he make through the Bears game?

“The adrenaline I get playing a football game definitely helps numb anything that’s going on,” Cleveland said. “It actually happened last season playing for Boise State. The second play of the second game, I ended up getting turf toe. It was bad and everything and I got it taped up and it definitely got worse after the game.”

Perhaps the Vikings will have to be more diligent about letting Cleveland play through injuries in the future. His pain tolerance appears to be next level. In the meantime, though, the Vikings are happy to have him back in the lineup.

As much as veteran Brett Jones filled in admirably at right guard, Cleveland increases the overall ceiling of the offensive line.

His raw talent is obvious simply watching the way he moves laterally in offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s zone blocking scheme. That, coupled with Cleveland’s ability to take his lumps, then learn from them, and it’s easy to see why the Vikings are so excited about him.

“A big thing I base myself on is not making the same mistake twice,” Cleveland said. “Just getting all of these pressures (against the Jaguars) that I might not have seen before, it’s nice to see, because if I do it wrong, I’m not going to do it wrong again.”

That week-to-week improvement will be put to the test heading into next Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only do they have elite pass rushers such Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has some of the most complex blitz schemes in the entire league.

“All of us are really excited to get this opportunity,” Cleveland said. “We are going to treat it like every other game. We treat every game like it’s our last game. We are going to go in there, grind the tape, get a game plan going, and do our best.”