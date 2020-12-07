MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-game shutdown due to its COVID-19 outbreak, the Gophers football team is progressing toward playing Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Gophers football coach P.J. said Monday, Dec. 7, the program has not had any positive coronavirus cases since Thursday, when the total number of infected players and staff reached a combined 49 over the previous two weeks. But with only two positive cases dating back to last Monday, the U returned to practice for the first time on Sunday.

Fleck said they follow Big Ten protocols by first returning to outdoor acclimatization workouts, then indoor weight-lifting and small-group instruction outdoors, followed by walk-through sessions and a practice.

The outbreak had reached 25 total people (12 student-athletes, 13 staff) when they canceled the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Wisconsin on Nov. 28. It grew to 47 (21 players, 26 staff) when they called off the Northwestern game last Saturday.

While the Gophers are back inside the Larson Football Performance Center, the fallout of its COVID-19 outbreak will follow the team through the final two weeks of the season. Fleck said more than 20-plus players will be unavailable against the Cornhuskers due to the Big Ten’s requirement for players to sit out 21 days after a positive infection.

That total doesn’t account for additional players who are injured or have previously opted out due to COVID-19 across its 115-man roster.

“You are probably sitting there going, ‘Wow! How the heck can you play?’ ” Fleck said, adding that the team’s decreasing positivity rates over seven-day periods meet conference requirements.

Fleck said the majority of infected staff members, which must isolate for 10 days, will be back when they play in Lincoln, Neb. With the Gophers’ huge list of absent players, the Cornhuskers (2-4) opened up as a 10-point betting favorite over Minnesota (2-3).

The Gophers beat Nebraska 34-7 last season at TCF Bank Stadium and have won four of the past seven meetings.

“This is what it is,” Fleck said. “But our players, and the guys that were out there did a great job practicing on Sunday and really look forward to playing again. It’s never our call, whether we play or not, but again, from this point as of right now, everything changes by the minute, but (we) plan on playing against Nebraska on Saturday and we are preparing accordingly.”