The former Bemidji State standout scored not once, but twice in a 45-0 win for the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Chargers. A punt return touchdown in the second quarter provided Olszewski with his first career NFL score, which he followed with a fourth-quarter touchdown reception.

The second-season pro returned a punt 70 yards to the house for his first career score in the second quarter, giving the Patriots a 14-0 lead. Olszewski steered clear of every defender for more than 40 yards with the ex-Beaver tip-toeing down the sideline for the final 15 yards.

Only one week ago, a penalty negated a punt return touchdown that would have been Olszewski’s first score in the NFL. He didn’t wait long to make a return trip to the end zone, and this time, the celebration would not be ruined by a yellow flag.

Even with a special teams touchdown to his name, Olszewski wasn't done yet. The former defensive back hauled in the first touchdown reception of his NFL career in the fourth quarter.

Lining up at wide receiver, Olszewski ran a seam route and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham to cap the victory.

In only one game, Olszewski managed to become Bemidji State’s all-time leader in NFL touchdowns. Tight end Brian Leonhardt scored one with the Raiders in 2014. The only other Beaver to play in the NFL, running back Al Wolden, nearly scored with the Bears in 1987, only to see the touchdown be called back by a penalty.

Olszewski has long been feared on special teams for his prowess as a kick and punt returner, though he actually only scored once on a return in college: a 72-yard punt return touchdown against Minnesota Crookston as a sophomore in 2016. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in 2015.

It’s well known that Olszewski primarily played defensive back at BSU, and never recorded a single reception with the Beavers. His touchdown Sunday was only his third catch of the season and the fifth of his NFL career. It was also his longest career reception.

Olszewski became the first Patriot since Julian Edelman in 2014 to record a punt return touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game. Only one other player -- Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole -- has accomplished the feat this season.

Gunner Olszewski is the first Patriots player to have a Rec TD and punt return TD in the same game since Julian Edelman in 2014.



Olszewski’s 145 punt return yards Sunday are the second-most in a game in Patriots history, trailing only Mike Haynes’ 156 yards in 1976. In addition to his 72-yard return touchdown, he also returned punts for 61 and 14 yards.

Sunday’s performance lifted Olszewski to second among all NFL punt returners this season with 242 yards on only nine returns to average 26.89 yards per return. His score was just the fourth punt return touchdown in the NFL this season.

Olszewski and the Patriots (6-6) will look to improve their playoff odds with a chance to move above .500 in their next game at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Dec. 10.