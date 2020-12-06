A week after Chad Beebe followed up his muffed punt with a game-winning touchdown against Carolina, it was kicker Dan Bailey's turn on Sunday, Dec. 6. Bailey missed two extra points and a field goal, allowing Jacksonville to tie the game at 24-24 with 1:12 left in regulation

But Bailey's last attempt was the game's most important. The 23-yard chip shot gave the Vikings (6-6) a vital overtime win over the Jaguars, a team that has now lost 11 consecutive games.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins started the second half by throwing a pick-six interception to Joe Schobert, giving Jacksonville a 16-6 advantage. But Minnesota rallied to score 21 straight points to seize the lead.

The Jaguars pulled within striking distance on a James Robinson touchdown, and a two-point conversion brought the game square. But given a chance to end the game, Bailey missed a 51-yard field goal attempt to let the game slip into overtime.

"I don't have any idea," head coach Mike Zimmer said of Bailey's struggles. "He pushed them all, it looked to me. I couldn't tell if he just missed them ... the snaps looked fine, the holds looked fine. And really, Bailey's had a good year, so I hope this is just an enigma."

After stopping the Vikings on their first possession of overtime, Jacksonville quarterback Mike Glennon's first pass was intercepted by Harrison Smith. Minnesota then drove 41 yards on 11 plays to set up Bailey's game winner.

The defense gave the Vikings plenty of opportunities to put away the lowly Jaguars despite missing defensive leader Eric Kendricks. The middle linebacker pulled a muscle in his leg during warmups and was unable to play.

"It was tough because you know EK, he's a big part of our defense," cornerback Cameron Dantzler said. "But we all have the mentality, next man up."

Dantzler was one of the players to step up, becoming the first rookie in 2020 to record an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the same game. His was also the first interception by a Vikings cornerback all year.

"He missed some time, but he continues to get better," Zimmer said. "I do think, in time, with a little bit more strength and weight added on, he has a chance to be a good player. He does a lot of things people don't notice."

Jordan Brailford, a defensive end drafted in the seventh round in 2019 by Washington, recorded a forced fumble and helped provide pressure on Glennon to force a safety.