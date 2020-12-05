Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has said that running back Dalvin Cook has been “beat up” in recent games. And now his backup has been sidelined.

The Vikings announced Saturday that Alexander Mattison won’t play Sunday against Jacksonville at U.S. Bank Stadium due to an illness. How that will affect how many carries Cook gets against the Jaguars remains to be seen.

Minnesota also elevated tight end Brandon Dillon and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Kubiak said last Tuesday in a radio interview with KFAN that Cook has been “hit pretty hard the last couple of weeks” and the Vikings needed to get him “freshened up” and “back to being himself” against the Jaguars. Cook suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 28-27 win over Carolina but was able to return late in the quarter. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant Friday.

Mike Boone will move up to be the backup running back. The Vikings also will have Ameer Abdullah available.

Dillon will add depth due to tight end Irv Smith Jr. being out with a back injury and Yarbrough will add depth with rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum out due to back and ankle injuries.

It is Dillon’s third elevation in the last four games to fill in for Smith and to make him the third tight end after Kyle Rudolph and Tyler Conklin. Players can have two standard elevations a season off the practice squad, but Dillon’s initial elevation didn’t count since he was a COVID-19 replacement player on Nov. 16 at Chicago. Against the Panthers, the second-year man caught his first career pass, a six-yard strike from Kirk Cousins.

Yarbrough, in his fourth season, is in line to play in his second game of the season and be the fourth defensive end after starters Ifeadi Odenigbo and Jalyn Holmes and top reserve Hercules Mata’afa. He played 22 snaps in the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Two Panthers fined

Two Panthers players were fined by the NFL after being penalized for unnecessary roughness against the Vikings, a source said.

Running back Trenton Cannon was fined $20,000 for barreling into Minnesota wide receiver Chad Beebe when he was catching a punt in the first quarter. And guard John Miller was fined $10,000 after he became tangled up with Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson in the third quarter and drove him to the ground.

Jaguars elevate Meadors

Jacksonville made several roster moves Saturday, including elevating former Vikings cornerback Nate Meadors off the practice squad to Sunday’s active roster.

The Jaguars also activated safety Josh Jones and linebacker Shaquille Quarterman from injured reserve, signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid off the practice squad, placed defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and tight end Ben Ellefson on injured reserve and waived running back Craig Reynolds.