Just when Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was turning his season around, he’s been bogged down by injuries.

Minnesota on Friday ruled Smith (back) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (back/ankle) out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville at U.S. Bank Stadium. Smith will miss his third game out of the last four and Wonnum will sit out his first game of the season.

After catching just four passes in the first four games, Smith had 11 receptions for 145 yards in a four-game stretch. But he hurt his groin Nov. 8 against Detroit, when he scored his only two touchdowns of the season.

Smith missed the Nov. 16 game at Chicago before returning Nov. 22 against Dallas. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he suffered “something new,’’ with that being his back injury. And that injury will keep him out of a second straight game.

For the third time in four games, the Vikings are expected Sunday to elevate practice squad tight end Brandon Dillon to the active roster. Dillon, who had his first elevation as a COVID-19 replacement, is expected to reach his limit of two standard elevations against the Jaguars.

“I’ve always liked Brandon, ever since I’ve been here,’’ Zimmer said of Dillon, a second-year man who caught a six-yard strike from Kirk Cousins last Sunday against Carolina for his first NFL reception. “He’ a big, athletic kid that works real hard, never makes a mistake, catches the ball well.”

Running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Eric Kendricks and guard Ezra Cleveland were not on the final injury report after all were full participants in practice Friday. Cook was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a ankle injury against the Panthers, but he was able to return to that game. Kendricks was limited in practice Thursday with a calf injury. And Cleveland, limited on Wednesday and Thursday, will return Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury.

“He should be good to go,’’ Zimmer said of Cleveland, expected to return at right guard after Brett Jones started two games. “I think he’s had a good week of practice, no setbacks.’’

The Jaguars listed as questionable wide receiver Chris Conley (hip), offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (knee) and safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder).

Gladney and Winfield

Rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney, undersized at 5-foot-10, said he’s heard comparisons to 5-9 Antoine Winfield, a Vikings cornerback from 2004-12. Winfield was an adept tackler and Gladney prides himself on bringing down ball carriers.

“I’ve heard the comparison to him a lot and I’m just trying to live up to it and leave my history,” Gladney said.

Gladney is tied for fourth on the Vikings with 57 tackles.

“I’ve always been like a pretty good, solid tackler,” Gladney said. “It’s just working your technique at this point and just keeping everything solid.”

Zimmer likes how the rookie from Texas Christian has progressed. After playing just nine snaps in the opener, he has started 10 straight games. In five of those games, he has played every snap.

“We knew he was tough and feisty,” Zimmer said. “Really, when you’re looking at these corners coming out, they’re not great tacklers. He was probably one of the better ones. … You can just tell he’s getting a lot more confidence, really, in everything that he’s doing.”