BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team claimed an impressive haul with the announcement of the North Central Red Sub-District awards on Thursday.

Senior linebacker Colton Hinrichs was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Isaiah Rintala was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

A number of other Lumberjacks were chosen as All-District selections, as well. Joining Hinrichs and Rintala on the list were Matt Arel, Isaiah Biehn, Jack Twelvetrees, Tyler Simon and Brandon Lussier.

BHS also had six All-District Honorable Mention selections: Gavin Luksik, Caden Bolte, Will Falldorf, Grant DeClusin, James Williams III and Nate Schwinghammer.

The seven-team sub-district is made up of Bemidji, Alexandria, Brainerd, Moorhead, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice and St. Cloud Tech. Bemidji’s 14 selections between the two lists were tied with Moorhead for most among any team.

Spuds quarterback Trey Feeney was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year. On the same sidelines, Kevin Feeney was named Coach of the Year and Justin Behm was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Left guard Aaron Reichard of Sauk Rapids-Rice was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, and Alexandria’s Kristen Hoskins was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

BHS finished the 2020 season with a 5-2 record and a Section 8-5A semifinal win over Sartell-St. Stephen.