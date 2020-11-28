On Nov. 8, Carolina was trailing by nine points in a game at Kansas City and in desperate need of a fourth-quarter first down to stay alive. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took off on fourth-and-14 and went flying headfirst into defenders to complete a 15-yard run and get the first down.

At that moment, Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly’s mind drifted back to Aug. 30, 2016, at Winter Park in Eden Prairie when he and Bridgewater were both with the Vikings. That was the day when Bridgewater suffered a horrific left knee injury that many thought would end his career.

“To know what he went through in 2016 and to see him out there making plays, like against the Chiefs on that fourth-down play, knowing we had to have it, and for him to give up his body to get it, you think back to how this guy came back from a devastating injury,” said Weatherly, who is now on injured reserve for the Panthers. “Just to see him get back and getting the opportunity to make it as a starting quarterback is dope.”

Carolina eventually lost that game 33-31 to the defending Super Bowl champions, and is 4-7 this season. But the Panthers are rebuilding, and the future looks bright with a fully recovered Bridgewater at quarterback.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers in March, and on Sunday he will return to Minnesota for the first time as a starting quarterback for a noon game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the team that drafted him in 2014.

After his severe knee injury, Bridgewater played just one late-season game for the Vikings in a mop-up role against Cincinnati in 2017; the team chose not to re-sign him after the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 as a backup quarterback in New Orleans, and did get in for one play as a wide receiver in an Oct. 28, 2018, game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On Sunday, though, it will be the real deal. Leading up to the game, current and former teammates have taken note of how far Bridgewater has come since that dark day in August 2016, when the ultra-popular then-23-year-old quarterback was in his third season with the Vikings.

“That was a crazy, dramatic day,” remembered Tom Johnson, a Vikings defensive tackle from 2014-18 who is now retired. “When you see the tip of the spear of your offense go down like that, with a gruesome injury, seeing his leg in a crazy position like that, it was tragic. It was a kick in the stomach for everybody. But to see him come back like he has, he’s proved a lot of people wrong.”

Bridgewater entered that 2016 preseason coming off a year in which he led the Vikings to the playoffs and was named to the Pro Bowl. He was looking better than ever, completing 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings beat the San Diego Chargers on Aug. 28, 2016, in the third preseason game and the first game ever played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Two days later, with Bridgewater not scheduled to play in the Sept. 1, 2016, preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, he was going through a routine practice drill. Bridgewater dropped back to pass in a simulated drill, then suddenly crumbled to the ground without any contact.

Teammates knew almost immediately that something was drastically wrong. Some players cursed, and others slammed their helmets to the ground in frustration.

“I was standing behind him, and I watched him fall,” said Jeremiah Sirles, an offensive lineman from 2015-17 who is now retired. “It looked like he tripped. It at first didn’t look like anything at all, but then he was groaning and screaming a little bit. Nothing crazy loud, but then he rolled over and you could his knee wasn’t right at all. It was pointed not to where it needed to be.”

Trainers immediately rushed out to attend to Bridgewater, and an air cast was placed on his left leg. An ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.

“We didn’t continue practice,” said tight end Kyle Rudolph, in his 10th season with the Vikings. “We actually went to the locker room (after the incident) and we were done for the day. So you knew it was serious.”

The injury was so serious that Bridgewater later revealed a discussion in the ambulance with athletic trainer Eric Sugarman that he possibly could lose his leg. But the quick work of medical personnel was able to save it.

The injury was diagnosed as a torn ACL with other structural damage, including a dislocation of the knee joint. Bridgewater was out for the 2016 season, and his prospects for future play were completely uncertain.

But while Rudolph remembers how down everyone on the Vikings was that day, there was one notable exception. Rudolph visited Bridgewater in the hospital that night, along with running back Adrian Peterson and safety Michael Griffin.

“(Bridgewater) was the most positive one in the room, and he was the one sitting in the hospital bed not knowing if he was ever going to play football again,” Rudolph said. “He was joking around with Adrian that his comeback from this knee injury would be far greater than Adrian, and Adrian won the MVP (in 2012) the year after he (suffered a torn ACL in December 2011). So that was just kind of Teddy’s positivity and outlook on everything.”

That positivity continued throughout Bridgewater’s Vikings tenure even when it became apparent he no longer would be part of the team’s long-term plans. Four days after Bridgewater’s injury, the Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Bradford from Philadelphia to take over for the 2016 season and seemingly beyond. And in May 2017, the Vikings did not pick up Bridgewater’s fifth-year contract option for 2018.

Bradford suffered a knee injury in the 2017 season opener, and ended up playing in just one more game for the Vikings. But instead of Bridgewater, who was still recovering, taking over for Bradford, it was journeyman backup Case Keenum leading Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game that season.

Through it all, teammates said Bridgewater always remained positive.

“He was always smiling, happy and energetic, and nothing was going to stop him from the goal he had,” Sirles said. “He’d be like, ‘I’ll be back, there’s no doubt in my mind.’ ”

Bridgewater said there was no secret to being able to stay positive during all the adversity he faced. He said it was simply a matter of being able to “remain myself.”

“There’s always somebody out there going through something 10 times worse than what I may have gone through or what I may be experiencing at that moment, so that’s about the mindset I have to tell myself every day,” Bridgewater said. “I get the same 24 hours as the guy cleaning toilets or mopping floors at hospitals and schools. It’s all about how I maximize my 24 hours.”

After the Vikings chose not to re-sign Bridgewater and instead gave Kirk Cousins a three-year, $84 million contract to be their quarterback in March 2018, Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets. Five months later, he was traded to New Orleans to be Drew Brees’ backup.

Bridgewater played sparingly in 2018, starting a meaningless season finale against Carolina. But he got his chance last year to show he could be an effective starting quarterback when Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury, and Bridgewater led the Saints to a 5-0 record during his absence.

“Those weren’t cakewalk games,” said Zach Line, a retired fullback who was Bridgewater’s teammate with the Vikings from 2014-16 and in his two New Orleans seasons. “He was a game manager, and that’s what we needed was for Teddy to not turn the ball over. I thought he did an awesome job when he stepped in, and everyone rallied around Teddy. He was just like the Teddy I had known and remembered from his Minnesota days.”

That late-season stretch of games in New Orleans provided enough evidence for the Panthers to throw big money at Bridgewater. And he has lived up to the billing so far, throwing for 2,552 yards, 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 98.7 passer rating this season. He will return Sunday after missing one game because of a minor right knee injury.

“He’s been even better than he was in Minnesota,” Weatherly said. “He’s had the opportunity to grow and develop and get better and better, and now everybody in the world can see it.”

There won’t be fans at Sunday’s game because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bridgewater will receive many well-wishes from his former Vikings teammates. Rudolph said he’s “a huge Teddy Bridgewater fan.” Safety Harrison Smith, in his ninth season with the Vikings, said, “Everybody loves Teddy here.”

“To kind of follow his story, being part of the organization when that (injury) happened, and follow his return from that injury, I’m very proud of what he’s been able to overcome physically and mentally as well and continue to battle back and put himself in the position he’s in now,” said safety Anthony Harris, in his sixth season with the Vikings.