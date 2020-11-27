Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is usually an eternal optimist when it comes to talking about losses. He has a way of being able to shake off whatever criticism is thrown his way, finding the silver lining in even the toughest moments, and skillfully moving on to the next week.

That type of resilience explains why Cousins has played nearly a decade in the NFL, even as his list of haters has grown exponentially throughout his career.

That said, Cousins had a hard time looking on the bright side after last Sunday’s frustrating 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He knew he a chance to tie, or even win, the game on the final drive, and once again he came up short.

“Just a heartbreaking loss,” Cousins said. “There are so many NFL games like this where a couple of plays makes a difference. You know that going into the game. You feel that during the game. We just didn’t come out on the right side of enough of those plays to win the game.”

To be fair to Cousins, it’s hard to blame him if you break down the final drive. He completed a pass to running back Dalvin Cook for a short gain on first down, then threw a perfect pass to receiver Justin Jefferson on second down, only to watch the ball bounce off his hands.

Who knows what happens if Jefferson catches that ball? Maybe the Vikings continue to march down the field and ultimately walk away with a come-from-behind win.

That wasn’t what happened, though, as Cousins threw incomplete to Thielen on third down, then basically threw the ball away while under pressure on fourth down. End of game.

As deflating as that drop from Jefferson was in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t the reason the Vikings turned the ball over on downs. It’s not against the rules for Cousins to respond after that and make a play to lift his team.

His inability to do so was an embodiment of how much the Vikings have struggled in the two-minute offense with the game on the line. This is not a new problem.

“It seems like every week has come down to the last drive or the last couples of drives of the game,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “Hopefully we will play good (in the two-minute drill) the rest of the games. We are going to have to in order to win games.”

For the Vikings, the one-point losses to Tennessee and Seattle offer a perfect juxtaposition.

Against the Titans, the Vikings got the ball back at their own 25-yard line, trailing 31-30 with 1 minute, 44 seconds left. They immediately were aided by a 15-yard penalty on the Titans, then went on to squander the free help with a dreadful sequence that featured an incompletion, a botched snap from center Garrett Bradbury, an incompletion and, finally, an interception to put the offense out of its misery.

Against the Seahawks, the Vikings gave quarterback Russell Wilson the ball back on his own 6-yard line, trailing 26-21 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left. He proceeded to slice up a the secondary like a hot knife through butter, and delivered the knockout blow with a 6-yard touchdown pass to star receiver D.K. Metcalf. The key was Wilson’s ability to convert several now-or-never fourth down plays that kept the end-to-end, last-minute drive alive — including the touchdown to Metcalf.

Truly a tale of two quarterbacks.

While it’s not fair to blame Cousins for the botched snap by Bradbury, just like it’s not fair to blame him for the dropped pass by Jefferson, the fact remains that he needs to be better in the two-minute drill with the game on the line.

So do his teammates.

“Everybody has to make their plays,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said. “The margin for error gets very small. That’s the bottom line. You have to put yourself in position win those types of games. We played too good to not finish the game last week. You just go back there and keep being in those positions, and everybody has to do their job.”

As for Cousins, he has moved on from the loss to the Cowboys at this point, and is expecting a hard-fought game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“They aren’t just going to line up and play us the same way all game long,” Cousins said. “I see an active defense, a team that plays with good team speed, good effort, and a variety of fronts and pressures and coverages. They obviously had a really good game last week. They will be coming in here with a lot of confidence, and we have to be ready to bring our best offense to the table.”

Especially if the Vikings get the ball back in the final minute or two.