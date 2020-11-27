DeShaun Watson threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Will Fuller, and the Houston Texans overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 41-25 at Detroit's Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

Fuller finished with six catches for 171 yards. Defensive end J.J. Watt returned an interception for a touchdown for the Texans (4-7), who have won three of their last four games. Tyrell Adams racked up a season-high 17 tackles and Duke Johnson had 80 scrimmage yards and also scored a touchdown.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and one score. Adrian Peterson gained 55 yards on 15 carries and scored twice for the Lions (4-7).

Matt Prater's 29-yard field goal midway through the third quarter cut Houston's nine-point halftime lead to 23-17. Ka'imi Fairbairn's 26-yard field goal once again lifted the Texans' lead to nine points.

Watson's 40-yard scoring pass to Fuller with just over 12 minutes to go, plus Watson's shovel pass to Keke Coutee for the 2-point conversion, made it 34-17.

After the Lions turned the ball over on downs in their own territory, the Watson-Fuller combo struck again. Watson handed the ball to Johnson, who swept right before he tossed it back to the quarterback. Watson found Fuller wide open along the left sideline on a 34-yard scoring play.

Stafford threw a 14-yard scoring pass and two-point conversion to Mohamed Sanu to make it 41-25.

Detroit turnovers helped Houston establish a 23-14 halftime lead.

The Lions scored on their first possession, capped by Peterson's first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard plunge.

Stafford was picked off by Watt on the Lions' next offensive play. Watt then returned the interception 19 yards for a score. The extra point try was missed.

Jonathan Williams fumbled on Detroit's next possession and the Texans' Bradley Roby recovered the ball at the Lions 30-yard line. Houston cashed in the opportunity on Watson's 2-yard scoring pass to C.J. Prosise.

Peterson's second touchdown, another 1-yard run, briefly put Detroit back on top at 14-13.

The Texans regained the lead on Watson's 33-yard pass to Johnson with 10:18 left in the half. Fairbairn's 42-yard field goal completed the first-half scoring.

Washington 41, Dallas 16

Antonio Gibson rushed for three touchdowns Thursday, the second coming after an ill-fated fake punt by the Dallas Cowboys deep in their territory, as the Washington Football Team climbed into first place in the NFC East with a 41-16 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Gibson collected 115 yards on 20 carries as Washington improved to 4-7, passing Philadelphia (3-6-1) for the division lead. Quarterback Alex Smith completed 19 of 26 passes for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Andy Dalton connected on 25 of 35 attempts for 215 yards with a score and a pick that was returned 15 yards for a touchdown by Montez Sweat with 3:24 left in the game. That capped a stretch of three Washington scores in nine minutes.

The first came one play after Cedrick Wilson lost a yard on a 4th-and-10 fake punt from the Dallas 24. Gibson raced 23 yards off right tackle on the next play for a 27-16 lead with 12:07 left. Gibson then added a 37-yard touchdown run at the 3:31 mark.

Dallas initiated scoring with the first of three Greg Zuerlein field goals, a 33-yarder at the 8:33 mark in the first quarter. But Washington took a 7-3 lead with 1:37 left on Gibson's 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 12-play drive that featured a 28-yard pass from tight end -- and former college quarterback -- Logan Thomas to Terry McLaurin.

Dalton put the Cowboys ahead 10-7 when he hit Amari Cooper in stride behind cornerback Ronald Darby for a 54-yard scoring strike 44 seconds into the second quarter. Washington tied it seven minutes later on Dustin Hopkins' 23-yard field goal.

Thomas caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Smith with 2:30 remaining in the half, and Zuerlein drew Dallas within 17-13 on a 32-yard field goal 23 seconds before intermission.

Hopkins converted a 36-yard field goal, six plays after Ezekiel Elliott lost a fumble via replay review, just over four minutes into the third quarter. Zuerlein hit from 28 later in the period, but the Cowboys started the drive on the Washington 4 after a 43-yard interception return by Jaylon Smith.

Dallas fell into the division cellar at 3-8.