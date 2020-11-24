The Minnesota Golden Gophers football game at Wisconsin has been canceled, a source confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe was set to be played at Camp Randall Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Minnesota has dealt with an increase in COVID-19 cases since last week. They canceled practice Tuesday with presumptive positive cases and had initially hoped to return to practice Wednesday.

This news was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and it will be updated.