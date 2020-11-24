A day after his best game of the season, the Vikings placed star wide receiver Adam Thielen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

The Vikings did not divulge any details on Thielen’s condition, and his status for Sunday’s game against Carolina at U.S. Bank Stadium remains uncertain The COVID-19 reserve list is for players who test positive for coronavirus or are in close contact with an infected individual. In both cases, a player is quarantined.

Last Thursday, the Vikings placed fullback C.J. Ham on the COVID-19 list. However, he was taken off it two days later, and was able to play in Sunday’s 31-28 loss to Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Against the Cowboys, Thielen caught eight passes for a season-high 123 yards. He had touchdown catches of two yards in the third quarter and three yards in the fourth. The first one came on a magnificent one-handed grab in the far right corner of the end zone when he dragged his feet to remain inbounds.

Thielen leads the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions. That is a career high, topping the nine he caught in 2018.