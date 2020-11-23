MINNEAPOLIS — After three steps forward, Minnesota's playoff hopes took a step backward Sunday, Nov. 22, as the Vikings fell 31-28 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Vikings took a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard Justin Jefferson touchdown catch. After trading punts, Dallas drove 61 yards on 11 plays, capped off with a Dalton Schultz touchdown reception, quarterback Andy Dalton's second score of the day.

"Unfortunately, Dalton made some plays," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. "He scrambled on third down a couple times where we had good pressure on him early in the game. At the end of the game, we couldn't come up with the fourth down play to win the game."

Minnesota's response fell flat, with three straight Kirk Cousins incompletions leading to a turnover on downs.

The quarterback otherwise continued his trend of high accuracy en route to a 314-yard, three-touchdown performance. Two of those connections were to Adam Thielen, who leads the league with 11 touchdown receptions. He finished with a game-high 123 yards receiving.

Dalvin Cook added 115 yards rushing and 45 yards through the air.

Minnesota's offense sputtered in the first half, with just one drive resulting in points, a Cook touchdown. The team turned the corner in the second half, with Thielen making another one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone on the opening drive of the third quarter.

"It was a tremendous catch," Cousins said. "It's just a tremendous effort, the combination of the catch but (also) the ability to keep your feet down and get two feet in is very special."

But mistakes and missed opportunities doomed the Vikings.

"It's one of those games, and so many NFL games are like this, but one or two plays makes the difference in the end," Cousins said.

The loss for Minnesota (4-6) comes after the team reeled off three wins following its Week 7 bye. Dallas (3-7) kept pace in the dismal NFC East with the win, sitting just a half-game behind division leader Philadelphia (3-6-1).

With the majority of the schedule behind them and limited room for error in a tight playoff race, linebacker Eric Kendricks said the Vikings are trying to stay focused on what they can control.

"We know what's up, but at the same time, we're still trying to take it one game at a time," he said. "We've got to focus on the game at hand ... we've got to do it perfect."