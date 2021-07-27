EAGAN, Minn. -- It’s very clear where Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer stands when it comes to getting vaccinated.

After talking last month about some of the challenges facing unvaccinated players this season, Zimmer doubled down Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the Vikings kick off training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

“I’m going to talk personally right now, OK?” Zimmer said. “With this delta variant the way it is, and the people that are getting infected, I think it’s extremely important that everyone gets vaccinated.”

While there’s no doubt some of this interest in vaccinations is related to football — the NFL informed teams last week that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games — it goes beyond that for the 65-year-old Zimmer.

“You’re seeing a lot of people now that didn’t get vaccinated who are deciding that, ‘You know what? Maybe we should have,’ ” Zimmer said. “I just want our players to be safe; I want them to be healthy. I want their families to be safe and healthy.”

There are still a number of players on the roster who are not vaccinated. Asked for the team’s vaccination rate, Zimmer responded, “I’m not going to talk about that.”

In the meantime, the Vikings will continue to educate players about the importance of getting vaccinated. They had Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in last month to talk to the team about vaccinations, as did a couple of former Vikings greats, Alan Page and John Randle.

“I understand it’s an individual right and that’s their decision,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. “We are trying to do everything we can to educate them so they can make a good decision.”

As noted by Zimmer last month, unvaccinated players across the league will have to follow strict COVID protocols throughout the season, which include daily testing, mandatory mask wearing around the team facility, and travel on a separate plane for road trips. If an unvaccinated players breaks the rules, they reportedly will be subjected to a fine of $14,650 by the league.

“It will be more stressful on them,” Zimmer said. “But that’s their choice.”

As for whether this could cause a divide in the locker room, Zimmer planned to talk to his players about that, too.

“I don’t feel it’s going to be that way,” the coach said. “We’re going to make sure that we treat each other with respect and understand that guys make decisions because of whatever reasons they have.”

Pierce’s injury

It’s still unclear when defensive tackle Michael Pierce will get to put the pads on. He reportedly suffered a calf injury that will keep him out for the start of training camp.

Asked when Pierce will be back, Zimmer sidestepped the question, referencing how he got ridiculed last year for saying Danielle Hunter suffered a tweak only to have him miss the whole season.

“At the time it was” a tweak, Zimmer said. “We’ll just see when (Pierce) is ready to go.”

As for Hunter, it sounds like he will be full go for the first practice on Wednesday afternoon. He agreed to a restructured deal with the Vikings last month.

Gladney’s court case

Jeff Gladney’s future with the Vikings remains in question. The 24-year-old cornerback was arrested April 5 in Dallas on a charge of third-degree felony family violence assault. Texas prosecutors will present their case to a grand jury on Thursday.

“I’m not going to talk about anything” about that, Spielman said. “I can’t comment until we get everything resolved.”

Briefly

As expected, rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, shot four times June 21 in his native Washington, D.C., cleared waivers Tuesday and reverted to the Vikings’ reserve non-football injury list. He can’t practice or play the first six weeks of the regular season and the earliest he could potentially play is the ninth game. . . Rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw is expected to be brought along slowly at the start of training camp. He has been dealing with a groin injury and is working his way back to full strength.



