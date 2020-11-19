6:30 p.m. Friday, TCF Bank Stadium

With 144 rushing yards in last week’s loss to Iowa, Mohamed Ibrahim broke the 700-yard milestone. His 715 yards are the second most through four team games in Big Ten history.

Big Ten, Most Rushing Yards Thru 4 Team Games – All-Time

1997 Tavian Banks, Iowa, 835

2020 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 715

2000 Michael Bennett, Wisconsin, 711

2008 Javon Ringer, Michigan State, 699

2005 Laurence Maroney, Minnesota, 698

Ibrahim has rushed for 140-plus yards in five straight games dating back to the 2020 Outback Bowl against Auburn, making him the first Big Ten player to do so in five straight since Michigan’s Mike Hart in 2004. The last Big Ten player to do so in six straight was Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne in 1999.

Additional team and player notes