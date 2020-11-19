Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
6:30 p.m. Friday, TCF Bank Stadium
With 144 rushing yards in last week’s loss to Iowa, Mohamed Ibrahim broke the 700-yard milestone. His 715 yards are the second most through four team games in Big Ten history.
Big Ten, Most Rushing Yards Thru 4 Team Games – All-Time
- 1997 Tavian Banks, Iowa, 835
- 2020 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 715
- 2000 Michael Bennett, Wisconsin, 711
- 2008 Javon Ringer, Michigan State, 699
- 2005 Laurence Maroney, Minnesota, 698
Ibrahim has rushed for 140-plus yards in five straight games dating back to the 2020 Outback Bowl against Auburn, making him the first Big Ten player to do so in five straight since Michigan’s Mike Hart in 2004. The last Big Ten player to do so in six straight was Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne in 1999.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota leads the all-time series with Purdue, 39-33-3. The Gophers have taken six of the last seven with Purdue, averaging 37.7 points per game in that span.
- Mohamed Ibrahim (144 rush yards, 8 receiving yards) and Rashod Bateman (111 receiving yards) combined for 263 of the Gophers’ 312 total yards last week against Iowa. It’s the third time this season that the duo has produced 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in the same game, tied with Alabama’s Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith for the most in FBS.
- While Minnesota’s late touchdown pass may not have meant much for the outcome, it extended Tanner Morgan’s streak with a passing touchdown to 18 games, the fourth-longest active streak in FBS. It’s the longest streak in Minnesota program history and the longest by a Big Ten passer since Penn State’s Trace McSorley did so in 34 straight from Jan. 2, 2016 to Oct. 13, 2018.
- Purdue managed just two rushing yards in its loss to Northwestern, the second time in two seasons it has been held to two yards or fewer (also minus-19 at Penn State on October 5, 2019). The Boilermakers are one of four teams in FBS that has been held under 10 rushing yards more than once since the start of last season, joining Mississippi State (three), Akron (two), and Tulsa (two).
- Zander Horvath tallied 21 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards against Northwestern, his fourth straight game with 100+ scrimmage yards dating back to last season – tied for the fourth-longest active streak in FBS. He looks to become the third Boilermaker in the last five seasons to record 100+ scrimmage yards in five straight games, along with current teammates David Bell (November 2019 to October 2020) and Rondale Moore (November 2018 to September 2019).