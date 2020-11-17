CHICAGO — Yet another challenging catch by wide receiver Adam Thielen gave the Minnesota Vikings the early lead in their "Monday Night Football" showdown with NFC North rival Chicago.

Stacked with fellow receiver Justin Jefferson, Thielen streaked down the sideline, fought off cornerback Buster Skrine and caught the ball in the crook of his left arm for 17 yards and the Vikings' first score of the night. Minnesota (3-5) took a slim 7-6 lead into halftime.

The Vikings are looking to reverse a recent history of poor performances against the Bears (5-4). Head coach Mike Zimmer has just two wins in six career games at Soldier Field, with his team struggling to score early points.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is also looking to end his "Monday Night Football" curse. He is winless in nine previous starts in his career.