When the Gophers lose a football game, that’s when they talk most about rowing.

When Minnesota fell to 0-2 against Michigan and Maryland, P.J. Fleck went back to the basics of his Row The Boat theme — yeah, there are explicit details. Mainly it’s about putting metaphorical oars back in the fictitious water regardless of some choppy sea.

As the win against Illinois looks more like a mirage after the blowout 35-7 loss to Iowa, fans will see how much synchronicity and speed those oars have when the 1-3 Gophers start the second half of their season next Friday against Purdue. Jeff Brohm, Fleck's biggest coaching rival, is up next after a cold handshake last year. The Gophers need more substance, style is yesteryear.

In the fall, the Gophers have repeatedly tried to divorce the historic 2019 season from 2020, but the slide from 11-2 to wondering where a second win comes from is too wide of a gap to comfortably stow away in separate vacuums.

On Friday night, Minnesota’s defensive and special team woes were back after a one-week competency and were joined by poor offense against the Hawkeyes. It meant Floyd of Rosedale remains in Iowa City for a sixth straight season, and Fleck falls to 0-4 against the archrivals to the south.

The Gophers’ current problems are plentiful, but here are four issues broken down to scheme and personnel perspectives:

Balance?

While the Gophers have changed offensive coordinators from Kirk Ciarrocca to Mike Sanford Jr., Fleck wants them near 50-50 run/pass and overrides with his conservative ethos.

Two weeks ago, Fleck took the blame for running straight into an overmatched box against Maryland, and then the U lost in overtime.

On Friday when facing a third and 6 and trailing 14-0, Fleck decided to run outside the zone into the short side of the field against the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten-best rush defense. It was stuffed.

“The whole point of that was to be able to get at least half back (and go for it on fourth down),” Fleck said. “That was the thought process.”

The Gophers offensive line remains threadbare with two starters out. They had four healthy offensive linemen when Fleck started in 2017, and there are six trusted in 2020, and one's a walk-on. That was exposed when Minnesota didn’t block well enough on that key third down and Brock Walker's field-goal attempt was swatted down.

In the third quarter, they had 15 rushes to four passes and a clock-chewing 10-minute drive when they needed to get back in the game with a touchdown. In the fourth, they had 12 runs and 12 passes as the deficit grew. They finished with 40 runs to 33 passes and only showed urgency when Fleck was trying to stave off a shutout with 19 seconds left.

On the season, Minnesota has run the ball on 62% of its plays, and Mo Ibrahim’s nation-leading success was a big reason why that worked. In the 38% of passing downs, Tanner Morgan has often been locked on Rashod Bateman as the overwhelming top target for 45% of throws.

When Bateman was bracketed in coverage by the Terrapins, Sanford noted, Chris Autman-Bell had his first career 100-yard game. But over a month, alternative pass catchers have been few and fickle.

“When you are dropping passes and you’re not accurate, it’s hard to be able to spread the ball out and 10 more passes go to other places,” Fleck said.

Morgan is off

Morgan was the second-team All-Big Ten quarterback a year ago, but honorable mention would be a stretch so far this season.

How responsibility shakes out on Morgan's dip is unclear, but something is amiss between his play, Sanford —who doubles as quarterback coach — and the rest of current offense. Morgan was sacked four times by the Hawkeyes, and his threat of read-option quarterback keepers are window dressing.

Morgan has a career-low 48.5 completion percentage against the Hawkeyes, which, again, was affected by those handful of drops, and the redshirt junior had one overthrown and one underthrown pass intercepted. It was his first two-INT game since November 2018, a stretch of 18 games.

Fleck was asked late Friday if Morgan has lost his confidence.

“I would not say that whatsoever,” he responded. “I think you have to give Iowa’s defense a lot of credit. I’ve also thought he’s played really well at certain points. Inconsistency is what I would continue to hang our hat on in how we’re playing.”

Rut-roh on run

A month into the season, the same defensive issues continue to plague the Gophers' run defense. Failures at the line of scrimmage lead to huge holes for other teams to prance through, and a lack of Minnesota players shedding blocks and using proper pursuit angles have turned positive gains into explosive plays.

This is a broken record and greets coordinator Joe Rossi after he missed the Illini game with the coronavirus.

The Hawkeyes had no problems stretching out Minnesota’s defense with its zone scheme. Iowa running backs rushed for 7.9 yards per carry and three touchdowns on Friday.

“All you need to see is that play,” ESPN’s David Pollack said Saturday on College GameDay of Mekhi Sargent’s sea-parting 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. “It happened 45,000 times. The same play just right down your throat.”

Fleck said there was some “really good and then some really bad” defense against the Hawkeyes. He said there were six freshmen on the field at one time, but getting that young in Year 4 speaks to, yes, COVID-19 absences but also recruiting misses in his early recruiting classes.

Man in middle

Before the season, Fleck served as conductor on a hype train for new middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin.

“He is a prototypical linebacker,” Fleck said. “He’s tough. He’s mentally tough. He’s physical. He can run. He will surprise you how fast he really is. He’s usually a step ahead of everybody else.”

But Sori-Marin has often been a step slow, struggling to diagnose offensive plays, reacting late and failing to perform when he has been in the right spot.

The junior is the lowest-graded Minnesota defender, with his marks against the run dragging down his totals, according to Pro Football Focus’ data on college players.

Minnesota has maintained faith in Sori-Marin. He has started all four games and hadn't came off the field before his ejection for a hard-luck targeting call early in second quarter Friday.

Sori-Marin's removal allowed three freshmen to play: Donald Willis, Cody Lindenbergy and James Gordon, who had an interception.

Sori-Marin has been called "Joe Rossi Jr." and that type of association means his oar is back in the now-icy water.



