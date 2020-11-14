Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. again did not practice Saturday due to a groin injury, and was ruled out for Monday’s game at Chicago.

Long snapper Austin Cutting returned to practice after being activated off the COVID-19 list. A source had told the Pioneer Press when Cutting went on the list Tuesday that he did not test positive and the Vikings expected him to play Monday. He missed practice Thursday and Friday.

Cutting took the spot on the 53-man roster of guard Pat Elflein, who was waived Saturday.

Fullback C.J. Ham returned to practice after being out two days with what the team termed a shoulder injury and a designation of “not-injury related.” He was not listed on the final injury report.

Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler was limited in practice for the third straight day due a concussion and was listed as questionable for Monday. Dantzler sat out last Sunday against Detroit after being hurt on the final play of the first quarter Nov. 1 at Green Bay. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Smith was hurt in the second half against the Lions and sat out the rest of the game after having two touchdown receptions. Tyler Conklin will move from being the third tight end to being the backup for Kyle Rudolph.

“Irv’s a really good player and we can use him so many different ways,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “But Tyler has done a great job all year. … We’re anticipating that he’ll go in and the rest of us will have to take up a little bit of slack with Irv not being there.”

For a third tight end, the Vikings could elevate Brandon Dillon off the practice squad.

While the Vikings had anticipated Cutting would be activated in time to play Monday, Zimmer said it still was a relief to have him back at practice. Zimmer revealed that during the practices Cutting missed all-pro linebacker Eric Kendricks served as the emergency long snapper and did a good job.

“He’s a talented guy,” Smith said of Kendricks. “He could figure out how to play a lot of spots.”

Smith said he told Kendricks about how, during his rookie season of 2012, Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen was called into duty as the emergency long snapper when Cullen Loeffler was hurt during a game.

The Bears on Saturday ruled running back David Montgomery, their leader rusher with 472 yards, out with a concussion. Head coach Matt Nagy said options to make up for Montgomery’s absence include using David Nall or former Vikings stalwart Cordarrelle Patterson or elevating former two-time 1,000-yard rusher Lamar Miller off the practice squad.

Chicago also listed as out backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder), defensive tackle John Jenkins (ankle) and defensive back Sherrick McManus (hand), as doubtful offensive lineman Sam Murstipher and as questionable wide receiver Allen Robinson (knee), tight end Cole Kmet (groin), defensive lineman Jason Spriggs (knee) and linebacker Barkevious Mingo (shoulder).

Elfein waived

With rookie Ezra Cleveland being the future at right guard, the Vikings have moved on from Pat Elflein.

The Vikings on Saturday waived Elflein, a day after he was activated off injured reserve. Elflein’s 3 1/2-season tenure in Minnesota ends after he had been a starter over the years at three different positions.

A source had told the Pioneer Press on Friday that Cleveland would continue to start at right guard. A source said Saturday that the decision to go with Cleveland was the key reason for cutting Elflein, who becomes a free agent after the season and was not considered a candidate to return.

“We just felt like we had some better options,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “It’s always tough. These guys come in and compete and work real hard. Sometimes you just have to make those decisions.”

Elflein’s spot on the roster was taken by long snapper Austin Cutting, who was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list after being placed on it Tuesday.

Elflein, a third-round pick in 2017, was the starting center in 2017 and 2018 and the starter at left guard in 2019 before being moved to right guard this season. He started the opener against Green Bay before suffering a torn thumb ligament in practice and missing the next seven games following surgery.

Briefly

Smith said he’s not too concerned about the Bears switching from Nagy to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays Monday. “The preparation is watching film,” he said. “You can’t start guessing and creating new things because they say someone else is calling the plays.” … A source said Detroit safety Duron Harmon was fined $10,500 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness for last Sunday taking a swing at Vikings tackle Riley Reiff during a third-quarter altercation.