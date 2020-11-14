MINNEAPOLIS -- Sophomore Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns and the Iowa defense turned in a stout performance as the Hawkeyes routed Big Ten rival Minnesota 35-7 on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Iowa (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten) earned its second consecutive victory and sixth successive win in the series. Minnesota (1-3, 1-3) scored with 14 seconds to play to avoid being shut out for the first time since the finale of the 2017 season.

After scoring 109 points in the first three games of the season, the Golden Gophers sputtered against the Hawkeyes, struggling to finish drives despite the latest big effort from Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 144 yards on 33 carries.

The Hawkeyes ran for 236 yards while outgaining the Golden Gophers 347-312. Mekhi Sargent complemented Goodson's 20 carries with nine rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Petras was 9-for-18 for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 16 of 33 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Morgan was sacked four times, including three times by defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg. Rashod Bateman had eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes opened the scoring with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter as Nico Ragaini capped a seven-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Iowa took a 14-0 lead with 8:31 left in the second quarter when Goodson's 7 yards run punctuated a 12-play, 85 yard drive.

Iowa outgained Minnesota 180-110 in the first 30 minutes en route to shutting the Golden Gophers in the first half for the third time in the past six meetings.

After gaining 116 yards on 33 plays in their first seven drives, the Golden Gophers covered 74 yards on 17 plays in their second possession of the third quarter. Ibrahim ran for 46 yards on the drive but lost a yard on third-and-6 from the Iowa 20. Jack Koerner blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt by Brock Walker on the following play, leaving Minnesota without points despite holding the ball for 10:56.

The Hawkeyes responded with 21 consecutive points before the Bateman touchdown in the final seconds.

Minnesota committed seven penalties for 75 yards in the first half and also lost starting middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin to an ejection for targeting in the second quarter.

Minnesota entered the game without another defensive starter, as cornerback Benjamin St-Juste didn't play for unspecified reasons.