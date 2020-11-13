In Section 6 9-man, Blackduck (4-2) received the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Clearbrook-Gonvick (0-3) garnered the No. 7 seed in the section and will travel to No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami for a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

In Section 8 9-man, North Central (2-3) was seeded No. 4 and will host No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Kelliher.

Other area schools will not take part in the section playoffs this year.

Bagley will not compete in the 8AA playoffs as the school has been doing distance learning since Oct. 19 and has not played since. The Flyers finished 1-1 with a loss to Frazee and a win over Red Lake.

Cass Lake-Bena and Red Lake will not be participating in the 8A playoffs. CLB has not played a game this season, while the Warriors have gone 0-5.

Laporte has been out of action all season and will not take part in the Section 6 9-man playoffs.