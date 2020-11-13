BEMIDJI -- No surprises for the Bemidji High School football team: The Lumberjacks have been seeded second in the Section 8-5A playoffs.

BHS received its expected seed Friday morning via a coaches’ vote and will host No. 3 seed Sartell-St. Stephen in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The six-team section shifted to a five-team playoff field after Brainerd had to end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Moorhead earned the top seed and will face the winner of No. 4 Alexandria and No. 5 St. Cloud Apollo.

The section title game has also been pushed back a day to Saturday, Nov. 21. The high seed will host at a to-be-determined time. With no state tournament this year due to a Minnesota State High School League decision, the section championship will serve as the final game of the year.

Bemidji (4-2) defeated Sartell-St. Stephen (3-2) by a 48-6 margin at home back in Week 2.