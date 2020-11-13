EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who sat out Sunday’s game against Detroit with a concussion, returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Dantzler was injured on the final play of the first quarter Nov. 1 at Green Bay and was taken off the field on a stretcher. He did not practice all of last week,

Not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday were tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and fullback C.J. Ham, who was not present and was listed on the injury report as having a shoulder injury and a designation of “not-injury related.” Smith was injured in the second half of the 34-20 win over the Lions.

Guard Pat Elflein, who was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 26 after suffering a thumb injury, again practiced. The Vikings must decide by early next week whether to activate Elflein or keep him on injured reserve the rest of the season.

The Vikings, who practiced indoors due to the snow in the Twin Cities, play at Chicago on Monday night.

Asked before Thursday’s workout if Dantzler will play Monday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal. Dantzler could reclaim his spot in the starting lineup and help Minnesota’s depth at cornerback.

The Vikings recently have put three cornerbacks on injured reserve: Holton Hill (foot), who has missed the past four games, Mike Hughes (neck), who has sat out the past two, and Mark Fields (punctured lung), who has missed one.

Hill was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, so he must miss at least three more games. Zimmer was asked if Hill’s season might be over.

“I don’t know,’’ Zimmer said. “It’s been going on a lot longer than we anticipated, so we’ll just kind of have to see.’’

The Vikings at least have had Kris Boyd back for the past two games after he missed three with a hamstring injury.

“It’s been pretty crazy, including myself,’’ Boyd said of all the injuries.

Dealing with no fans

Zimmer isn’t too thrilled the Vikings won’t be selling tickets to fans for any of their final four home games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We kind of anticipated that’s the way it was going to go,’’ he said. “We weren’t getting much help from the governor (Tim Walz), so it’s what the rules are.’’

The Vikings announced Wednesday they have abandoned their quest to get an exception to a Minnesota state ordinance during the pandemic that limits indoor gatherings to 250. The Vikings didn’t have spectators for any of their first four home games with the exception of 250 staff members and family members at each of the past three. They will continue to have up to 250 in attendance

There won’t be any fans on hand Monday, marking the third of five road games this season Minnesota has played in an empty stadium. There were 2,500 fans in Week 2 at Indianapolis and 13,300 in Week 4 at Houston.

“It’s been different,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “Not only is communication different, but just when I’m watching on the sideline, there’s a lot of down time, with the TV timeouts and the defense on the field. It just doesn’t have the same feel, either, even when you’re not in the game. It’s our new normal, and we’re playing with it, but it is a very different feeling.”

Seeking another 'W'

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson’s teams have gone 3-0 against the Vikings since he left Minnesota, but he hasn’t done a lot in those games.

Patterson played for the Vikings from 2013-16. Since leaving, he’s been on the winning side for New England against Minnesota in 2018 and twice last year for Chicago. In those games, he caught three passes for 56 yards, ran five times for 24 yards and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

“I still got a lot of guys over there that I still talk to,’’ Patterson said of again facing the Vikings. “At the end of the day it’s a football game. … No matter what team I’m on, you always want to win. People can say it’s a revenge game, but … just playing football and get these Ws.”