MOORHEAD -- Entering into enemy territory and facing a titan like Moorhead, the Bemidji High School football team didn’t play scared on Wednesday night. But the Lumberjacks didn’t make enough plays to knock off the state’s best, either.

“I told the boys that we just made too many mistakes tonight to win,” BHS head coach Bryan Stoffel said. “But, if tonight showed you anything, it’s that our kids battled, our kids stepped up to the challenge and they competed really hard. I was proud to be their coach tonight.”

The Spuds, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, locked up the No. 1 seed for the Section 8-5A Tournament through a competitive, yet decisive, 27-13 win over Bemidji.

“They’re a good football team. They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason,” Stoffel said. “But I thought, at times, we didn’t play our best football. We left a lot of good football out on the field tonight. Hopefully next time we see them, we have a better football game.”

Moorhead’s top-ranked scoring offense was efficient behind quarterback Trey Feeney, but it was the Spuds’ top-ranked scoring defense that imposed its will and decided the outcome. On all but two of their nine drives, the Jacks didn’t advance past the Moorhead 48-yard line.

A little creativity helped BHS (4-2) break the ice.

Reaching into their bag of tricks, Bemidji faked the option pitch to the right, and James Williams III came around for a reverse down the left sideline. He reached the end zone from 42 yards out on the first play of the second quarter.

“Anytime we can get James the ball in space, he’s pretty electric and fun to watch,” Stoffel said. “They’re just so aggressive on defense and they pursue so well. We have to use those types of things and take advantage of their aggressiveness.”

The Spuds (6-0) responded through Feeney and Brady Walthall. The North Dakota commit found Walthall in a soft spot of the zone defense, and Walthall raced the rest of the way for a 43-yard tip-toeing touchdown to tie things up.

The Lumberjack defense kept the score right there going into halftime. Although the Spuds had 13- and 16-play drives in the first half, neither ended in points as BHS held firm. On the latter, Moorhead got as close as the 5-yard line, but two penalties wiped away touchdowns and resulted in a 42-yard missed field goal in the closing moments.

And yet it didn’t stay tied for long.

The Spuds scored quickly in the third quarter, flipping an interception to Mahmoud Younis into a 2-yard touchdown catch for Walthall just 1 minute, 34 seconds in. The defense forced two more Bemidji punts, and then Walthall hauled in his third scoring grab of the night for a 21-7 edge through three.

In the fourth quarter, Aaron Hoefer sparked the Lumberjack offense with a 45-yard catch on the ensuing drive. The highlight-reel reception led into a Colton Hinrichs 1-yard touchdown run that brought it back within 21-13. But Moorhead tacked on a TD through George Nyanforh’s slippery 7-yard rush to restore a two-score lead that held through the finish.

While the final score didn’t add up as desired, BHS still intends to meet Moorhead for a rematch in two weeks.

“I told the boys that they earned the right to have another home game next Saturday by the way they’ve played,” Stoffel said of the playoffs. “We will take it one week at a time. We’ll figure out, first, who we will have next week. We’ll focus on them, take care of business there, then we could obviously maybe have a rematch here.”

Section 8-5A seeds will be announced later this week. Bemidji is all but guaranteed to receive the No. 2 seed and earn a first-round bye. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at the high seed.

Moorhead 27, Bemidji 13

BHS 0 7 0 6 -- 13

MDH 0 7 14 6 -- 27

First quarter -- No scoring.

Second quarter -- BHS TD, Williams 42-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 7-0 BHS; MHD TD, Br. Walthall 43-yard catch from Feeney (Allawi PAT), 7-7.

Third quarter -- MHD TD, Br. Walthall 2-yard catch from Feeney (Allawi PAT), 14-7 MHD; MHD TD, Br. Walthall 11-yard catch from Feeney (Allawi PAT), 21-7 MHD.

Fourth quarter -- BHS TD, Hinrichs 1-yard rush (DeClusin PAT missed), 21-13 MHD; MHD TD, Nyanforh 7-yard rush (Allawi PAT missed), 27-13 MHD.