Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois, his second straight game with 200+ rushing yards and four rushing scores. Ibrahim is just the third running back in Big Ten history to rush for 200 yards and four scores in back-to-back games.

The others are Penn State's Larry Johnson in 2002 and Wisconsin's Ron Dayne in 1996.

Ibrahim leads all FBS players with 190.3 rushing yards per game this season.

Additional notes