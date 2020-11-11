Iowa at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Friday, TCF Bank Stadium
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois, his second straight game with 200+ rushing yards and four rushing scores. Ibrahim is just the third running back in Big Ten history to rush for 200 yards and four scores in back-to-back games.
The others are Penn State's Larry Johnson in 2002 and Wisconsin's Ron Dayne in 1996.
Ibrahim leads all FBS players with 190.3 rushing yards per game this season.
Additional notes
- Minnesota defeated Illinois, 41-14, in Champaign last week. The Gophers have scored 109 points and allowed 108 points over their first three games, the only Big Ten team with 100+ points for and against this season.
- Boye Mafe had a career-high 2.0 sacks against Illinois. He has at least a half-sack in four consecutive games dating back to the Outback Bowl win over Auburn. Also, Mafe leads the Big Ten with 3.5 sacks this season.
- Minnesota leads the all-time series with Iowa 62-49-2 but leads by just one game, 42-41-2, since the teams started playing for Floyd of Rosedale. Iowa has defeated Minnesota in five straight games, including a 23-19 win last season which ended the Gophers’ bid for a perfect season. Neither school has ever won six straight contests for Floyd (Minnesota did go 6-0-1 from 1969 to 1975, the longest unbeaten streak in pig games).
- Iowa trounced Michigan State, 49-7, at home last Saturday, getting three takeaways in the win. The Hawkeyes have had multiple takeaways in six straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS. Against MSU, Iowa ran back an interception for a touchdown just 27 seconds after running a punt back for a touchdown.
- The Hawkeyes’ two losses this season are by a combined five points (Northwestern and Purdue). Since the beginning of 2018, Iowa has lost only one game by more than seven points (9/22/2018 vs. Wisconsin, 28-17), tied for the fewest such losses in the FBS over that span (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Washington). Over the same span, Iowa has played 12 Big Ten games decided by seven points or fewer, most in the conference.
- Iowa’s rushing attack is led by Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent, who both scored two rushing touchdowns against Michigan State. Goodson and Sargent each have three rushing TDs on the season making Iowa the only Big Ten team with multiple players who have three or more rushing scores this season.