EAGAN, Minn. -- Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vikings announced Wednesday, Nov. 11, they will not sell tickets to fans for the remaining four regular-season home games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have not had spectators at any of their first four home games with the exception of 250 staff members and their family members who have been permitted to attend the past three. The Vikings will continue to have up to 250 on hand for the final four home games.

A Minnesota ordinance has limited indoor gatherings to 250 during the pandemic. The Vikings previously sought to get more fans into U.S. Bank Stadium by instituting pods of 250, with each pod using a separate entrance, separate restrooms and a separate concession stand. However, those plans have been abandoned for the remainder of the regular season.

“After much consideration and discussion with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular-season home games,” the team said in a statement. “While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority.

“We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community.”

Minnesota’s four home games to close the regular season will be Nov. 22 against Dallas, Nov. 29 against Carolina, Dec. 6 against Jacksonville and Dec. 20 against Chicago.