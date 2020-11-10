EAGAN, Minn. -- As dominant as star running back Dalvin Cook has been this season, emerging as arguably the best in the business at what he does, there’s an unsung hero on the opposite side of the ball for the Minnesota Vikings who is also staking his claim as the best player at his position.

Meet middle linebacker Eric Kendricks. Though he isn’t as flashy as Cook, he might be equally as important.

With the Vikings ravaged by with injuries up front — defensive end Danielle Hunter and outside linebacker Anthony Barr, two of the team’s best defenders, are both out for the season — Kendricks has been forced to hold down the fort without much experience around him.

While he’s had some help from veteran safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris on the back end, there’s only so much they can do from their spot on the field.

Asked what it’s been like to have more responsibility placed on his shoulders, the second-round draft pick out of UCLA shifted the focus to the defense as a whole. “We have all had to step up,” Kendricks said. “You can’t replace those guys. You can have other people step up in their own way. Everyone is embracing their job.”

Especially Kendricks. He leads the Vikings with 84 combined tackles this season — 30-plus more than any of his teammates — and has continued to come into his own among the best coverage linebackers in the NFL.

“He’s playing as good as he ever has and probably better than he ever has,” co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. “He’s up there leading the league in tackles. It really seemed like he made every tackle in the first half against the Green Bay Packers because he anticipated so many plays and he was able to flow. I think he’s playing the best middle linebacker in the NFL right now.”

It’s hard to argue that considering the ways Kendricks impacts the game on a weekly basis.

He instinctively patrols the field like a Roomba on the living-room floor, gobbling up everything in sight, and in an instant, can drop in coverage and go stride for stride with top receivers like Davante Adams.

“You guys know that I’m covering a lot out there and I’m doing different things in pass coverage,” Kendricks said. “That’s just who I am as a linebacker, and that’s what I have to embrace and know my role. I just try to stay calm in those situations and let the chips fall where they may.”

He also has tremendous anticipation, which he showcased last weekend against the Detroit Lions, reading quarterback Matthew Stafford like a book, sticking with tight end T.J. Hockenson, and then getting his head around to intercept the pass in the end zone.

“He’s better when he can just go and play football,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He anticipates things so well, and that allows him to play fast and make plays. The interception he made in the end zone was a double move by the tight end and was really a good play.”

Those types of plays are something quarterback Kirk Cousins has grown accustom to while going against Kendricks in practice over the past few seasons.

“I say that when my boys, Cooper and Turner, are old enough, I’m going to get them Eric Kendricks jerseys because he’s the player I want my kids to wear the jersey of,” Cousins said. “I just think he’s as good a linebacker as there is in the league.”

None of that praise matters to Kendricks. He’s simply doing his job, trying to help the Vikings chase down a playoff spot. That continues against the Chicago Bears next week, on Monday Night Football.

“I’m just going to put my head down and work,” Kendricks said. “I feel like that’s what everyone’s mind-set is at this point. There’s a lot of stuff we can’t control. There’s a lot of stuff we can control as well, and we have all that stuff in front of us. We’ve just got to put our head down and work week by week.”