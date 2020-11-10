Thumbs up

Dalvin Cook: I'll take the low-hanging fruit here. What is easy to marvel at are the numbers — 252 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores — but what strikes me most is how much pride he took in a touchdown that he didn't score. Irv Smith Jr.'s second touchdown of the game came on play action. Cook faked the run and found himself with Everson Griffen, a beast of a man who has made a career of throwing quarterbacks around like sacks of potatoes. Cook absorbed a huge collision with Griffen to buy quarterback Kirk Cousins enough time to find Smith in the end zone on a toss that would have been much harder with four-time Pro Bowler Griffen in his face. — Robb Jeffries

Jeff Gladney: The rookie first-round draft pick from TCU is on exactly the path Mike Zimmer hoped he’d be on. He struggled — to say the least — early in the season, against QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, and receivers like Davante Adams and DK Metcalf. But while Gladney has lost plenty of one-on-one battles this fall, the one thing he hasn’t lost is confidence. Coming out of training camp, Mike Hughes had more experience and third-round pick Cam Dantzler had made more flashy plays. But Gladney has shown marked improvement over the past two weeks and has become the leader of a depleted cornerback group. He was excellent against the Lions, recording seven tackles, including one for a loss. If he keeps improving at this rate, the Vikings will have hit two home runs in the first round of the 2020 Draft. — Jason Feldman

Thumbs down

Marwan Maalouf: Be honest here. Were you scrambling to Google after the first time a Vikings punt got blocked on Sunday? Or did you wait for the second one to get blocked before looking up the credentials of Minnesota’s special teams coordinator? You’d think after getting one kick blocked in a game, you’d make absolutely certain that every opposing player is accounted for on your next punt attempt. But the Vikings didn’t. And it cost them. Fortunately they were up three touchdowns at the time. Throw in an a below average day (and season) by Vikings rookie kick returner KJ Osborn and Maalouf hopefully had a sleepless Sunday night. All of that almost makes us forget that Dan Bailey missed an extra point kick, too. — Feldman

Bad meets worse: This game should have been much closer, but Minnesota got enough plays in the clutch to mask a sloppy win. Cousins couldn't properly manage the game clock. The special teams allowed two — two! — blocked punts. They created three turnovers and scored a grand total of zero points off them. But thankfully, the Lions Detroited themselves out of a win by dropping sure touchdown passes, throwing interceptions and only putting 10 defenders on the field on a play that turned into a 70-yard Cook touchdown run. Minnesota wasn't the better team in this game, Detroit was just worse. — Jeffries