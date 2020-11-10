EAGAN, Minn. -- Brian Billick did not hold back Monday, Nov. 9, when talking on NFL Network about the league’s leading rusher.

“I’ve got a man crush on Dalvin Cook,” said the former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator and Super Bowl-winning coach with Baltimore.

The Vikings running back has been the talk of the NFL the past two weeks. After rolling up 163 yards rushing, 226 yards from scrimmage and scoring four touchdowns in a 28-22 win Nov. 1 at Green Bay, Cook kept on that pace Sunday.

Cook had career highs of 206 yards rushing and 252 yards from scrimmage, and scored two touchdowns, in the Vikings’ 34-20 win over Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook upped his rushing total to an NFL-best 858 yards, and just might win his second straight award for NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

And it wasn’t just Cook running wild against the Lions. Backup Alexander Mattison had 69 yards rushing, giving the team 275 for the game. That’s the most since they had 378 against San Diego on Nov. 4, 2007, the game in which Adrian Peterson set an NFL rushing record with 296 yards.

Peterson, now with the Lions, watched the four-year veteran become the first Minnesota player to rush for 200 yards since he had 203 at Oakland on Nov. 15, 2015. Peterson wasn’t available for comment Sunday, but on Monday tweeted, “I’ve seen the hard work you’ve been putting in since your rookie year @dalvincook. Shining brighter and brighter each day!”

With their running attack the past two games, the Vikings (3-5) might have started to turn their season around after a 1-5 start. One key has been simply staying the course with their run-first offense.

In the first six games, the Vikings fell behind early in three defeats, and that took their running game out of it. Also, a groin strain resulted in Cook missing nearly all of the second half of their 27-26 loss Oct. 11 at Seattle and all of a 40-23 loss to Atlanta on Oct. 18.

“We’ve had a lot of success running the football,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of the past two games. “I think the tight ends have blocked well, obviously Dalvin’s played really well. (So has) Alexander Mattison. (Fullback) C.J. Ham has done a nice job blocking.”

Zimmer has called for a run-first offense since he arrived in Minnesota in 2014. He really started preaching it after he fired John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator with three games left in the 2018 season, when Kirk Cousins was throwing the ball all over the place and the Vikings weren’t winning a lot.

Is it an old-school approach? Yes. Cook was the NFL’s only running back Sunday to have a 100-yard game, let alone 200 yards.

The formula sure has worked the past two games as the Vikings rolled up 448 yards rushing, the best two-game output in Zimmer’s tenure. And they’re now third in the NFL in yards rushing per game, 160.4, entering next Monday’s game at Chicago.

“That’s an awesome number,” guard Dakota Dozier said of the 275 yards against the Lions. “Obviously, we feel like if we can do that week in, week out, it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

With the Vikings controlling the ball on the ground, that has helped Minnesota’s defense, which was much maligned in the first five games.

“We’re finding our groove on offense,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “Those guys are just pounding the rock right now.”

A little luck also has helped. Cook, who scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, had a 70-yard touchdown jaunt down the left sideline in the fourth quarter when the Lions had 10 men on the field.

“We just happened to be running to the right spot where they were missing a guy,” Zimmer said.

For now, it has been just two games of rushing dominance for the Vikings. If they can do it again against the rugged Bears defense, then heads really will turn. Cook has just 86 yards rushing in three career games against Chicago.