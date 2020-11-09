With Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team falling to 1-2 this season after its 17-point loss to Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 7, speculation has increased yet again about whether the Wolverines soon will be looking for a new head coach.

Yahoo Sports on Sunday named Fleck as a coach Michigan might consider if it makes a change. Reporter Pete Thamel also mentioned Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Wake Forest’s Dave Clauwson and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin.

Fleck “won historically big at Western Michigan and could resuscitate Michigan’s haphazard recruiting operation,” Thamel wrote.

After Florida State inquired about Fleck for their vacancy last November, the Gophers signed Fleck to a new seven-year contract with a $10 million buyout if Fleck were to leave on his own accord in 2020. That buyout decreases to $4.5 million in 2021.\

Fleck, now in his fourth year at Minnesota, often talks about trying to build cultural sustainability for long-term success at Minnesota. With a 1-2 start to 2020, he has a 24-17 overall record at Minnesota, including 14-17 in the Big Ten.

The Illinois native got his head-coaching start with the Broncos in Kalamazoo, Mich., in 2013, and his wife, Heather, is from that state.

Recruiting numbers low

The Gophers football program has only 17 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, and it might not reach its standard 25 pledges during this cycle.

That’s because Minnesota and most other schools are waiting to see what happens to the overall number of scholarships — now at 85 — given how the NCAA said this COVID-19-condensed season won’t affect players’ eligibility.

“We’ve kept our recruiting numbers pretty low,” Fleck said last week. “I guess I say low because we’ve taken classes of 25 every single year, right around that number. Right now, commitment-wise, we’re lower than that, to make sure that we can get everybody to fit.”

Fleck said he has invited all seniors, including 11 on scholarship, back for the 2021 season.

“We’d love to have them come back,” Fleck said. “I think the number of how many people are going to be allowed to come back is up to our administration and up to (Athletics Director) Mark Coyle of what we’re going to be allowed, if we’re allowed numbers over the 85.”

The Gophers have the Big Ten’s sixth-most commitments for next year; their class ranks fifth in the conference and 23rd in the nation, according to 247sports.com.

Rossi's return

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is “doing well” with his case of COVID-19, Fleck said. Due to Big Ten protocols, it forced Rossi to leave work and isolate at home last week. Fleck said he doesn’t know when Rossi will return to the office.

“We’ll see,” Fleck said. “That’s up to the physicians and the doctors to clear him to come back, but we’ll follow all (Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health) guidelines on that. So, I have not got a timeframe back yet.”

Running back depth

Mo Ibrahim was named Big Ten offensive player of the week on Monday, but the running back has had 71 carries over the past two games and needs reinforcements.

Trey Potts, who ran for 49 yards and a touchdown on three carries in last week’s 41-14 win over Illinois, left the game on a cart with a lower leg injury and returned to the sideline in a protective boot.

“It’s going to be day to day right now,” Fleck said. “We are going to practice tonight and we’ll see where he’s at that moment, and we’ll continue to make progress and calls as we keep going forward.”

Fleck said on KFAN after the game that Bryce Williams will return this week. If Potts can’t play, Williams, Cam Wiley and Jason Williamson are options to spell Ibrahim.

Cool with kickoffs

In the first two games, the Gophers had zero touchbacks in 12 kickoffs from Brock Walker and Michael Lantz. With Dragan Kesich on Saturday, Minnesota had four touchbacks in seven kickoffs.

The true freshman from Oak Creek, Wis., didn’t show any stage fright.

“Before his first kickoff, he looks at me and goes, ‘Let’s go,’ ” Fleck recalled. “He gives me a fist pump. Usually (I) have to give somebody else that encouragement.”