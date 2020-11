Will Falldorf

Senior, football

Will Falldorf had his best game of the season in Friday’s 27-14 win over Alexandria. The senior running back had his first three-touchdown showcase of the year, which included an opening score from 53 yards out and short-yardage scampers of 7 and 5 yards into the end zone. Falldorf carried the ball 27 times and racked up 219 yards in all. The Bemidji State commit helped the Lumberjacks to their fourth consecutive win and has seven touchdowns in that span.