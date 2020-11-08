MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook was named the NFC's offensive player of the week for his performance in last week's win over Green Bay.

His encore was equally as impressive.

The Minnesota Vikings coasted to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 8, thanks to Cook's second consecutive 200-yard outburst.

With former Vikings workhorse running back Adrian Peterson on the opposing sideline, Cook ran for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Seven of Cook's 22 carries were for 10 yards or more, including a 70-yard scamper to expand the Minnesota lead to 21 points in the fourth quarter.

"I thought (Cook) ran the ball exceptionally well ... but our offensive line did a great job, the tight ends, C.J. Ham, the fullback, so I thought that was (good)," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Cook echoed Zimmer's praise, giving them credit for opening big holes in the defense all game.

"Those guys up front, they're going to go home with a lot of confidence that we can run the football. That's what it's all about, giving those guys blocking for me a lot of confidence," Cook said. "You have to commend all the guys up front, the wide receivers, tight ends, fullback, for making it open for me to get some holes and find some daylight."

Kirk Cousins had an efficient — and safe — game, tossing a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Irv Smith and another on a screen pass to Ameer Abdullah. Most importantly, the former Michigan State quarterback did not turn the ball over.

"We're running the ball well, and I think that helps the flow of the game," Cousins said. "When you have a two-score or three-score lead, it's a different game."

The Vikings (3-5) bent but didn't break on defense, recording three interceptions. Linebackers Eric Wilson and Eric Kendricks both intercepted Matthew Stafford in the red zone, and safety Harrison Smith picked off backup Chase Daniel for his 25th career interception.

The Kendricks interception in particular helped maintain Minnesota's momentum. He shadowed Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson through a double move and tapped his toes in the back of the end zone after making the catch. The Lions had a short field after their first of two blocked punts on the day.