CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — More and more Mo Ibrahim has been a great thing for the Gophers offense in the last two weeks.

After a 41-carry, 202-yard and four-touchdown performance in the loss to Maryland last Friday, Ibrahim did more on fewer carries in a 41-14 win over Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Mo Ibrahim again tied a program record with four rushing touchdowns and tied his person best with 224 yards and did it on a relatively light load of 30 carries.

With two touchdowns in the opener against Michigan, Ibrahim joined Michigan State’s Javon Ringer in 2008 as the only Big Ten running backs with nine TDs in three games in last 20 years, according to ESPN.

And Ibrahim is first Big Ten player with 140 yards and two TDs in three games since Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott in 2014.

“I think he’s one of the most special backs in America,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said.

Holy cow, Bateman

Rashod Bateman set a new personal best with 10 receptions for 154 yards, with his 5-yard over-the-head touchdown catch his best.

The Big Ten receiver of the year had to take his eye off the ball before finding it again. “For a minute I did, and I had to look back up at it, so it was a pretty tough one,” Bateman said.

Bateman’s previous high of nine receptions came in the opener against Michigan, so Minnesota has been able to get their best pass catcher the ball without a similar threat Tyler Johnson along side them.

Injuries

The Gophers defense was shorthanded without key defensive lineman Keonte Schad on Saturday.

Schad, a senior with 15 games experience, has three total tackles this season and has come off the bench to play the majority of the snaps.

Without him, the Gophers went more with starter DeAngeleo Carter and backups Rashad Cheney and MJ Anderson.

Backup running back Trey Potts, who had three rushes for 49 yard and a touchdown, had to be carted off the field in the first half. KFAN said he was going to have X-rays on a foot.

Ruschmeyer plays

Minnesota left guard Axel Ruschmeyer returned to the lineup Saturday after missing most of the second half with an apparent ankle injury against Maryland.

His return kept the U from being down there starting offensive lineman, with Chris Dunlap and Daniel Faalele out for the year.

Minnesota has had the same line — left tackle Sam Schlueter, Ruschmeyer, center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Conner Olson and right tackle Blaise Andries.

They paved the way for the Gophers to rush for 325 yards and quarterback Tanner Morgan was sacked only once.