Not only did Minnesota reverse course after two brutal performances to start this season, they distanced themselves from an eerily similar faceplant at Memorial Stadium in 2018.

After giving up 47 points per game to Michigan and Maryland, Minnesota locked down the Illini in a 41-14 victory. It was an about-face after a 55-31 beatdown here two years ago that led to defensive coordinator Robb Smith’s firing.

With defensive backs coach Joe Harasymiak calling plays in the stead of COVID-19-isolating coordinator Joe Rossi, Minnesota gave up only 280 yards, which is nearly 300 fewer than they allowed on average in the first two games.

Aided by Mo Ibrahim’s program-tying four rushing touchdowns, Minnesota (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start in Big Ten play since head coach P.J. Fleck’s second season in 2018.

“They are starting to realize what they can be if they just go,” Fleck said. “Sometimes you need a little bit of … success to bread that confidence. The first few games were tough, were really tough. But we were more consistent tonight.

Minnesota had given up 17 plays of 20-plus yards in the first two games, but limited Illinois to three on Saturday.

The Illini, down to their fourth-string quarterback for a second straight week, fell to 0-3. Coran Taylor, who could be a challenge when getting out of the pocket, went 6 for 17 for 106 yards and Minnesota netted four sacks.

The Gophers were able to do it with Rossi, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier in the week, trying to run the defense over Zoom and in communication with Harasymiak.

Harasymiak, who had a very successful stretch at Maine in FCS, assumed the play-calling role.

“(Harasmiak) told us at beginning of the week when we found out the news that the call doesn’t matter,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “The person sending the call onto the field doesn’t matter. It’s the same. calls that coach Rossi would have called. …

“It was the players coming together with the coaches to focus on the details.”

The Gophers’ maligned defense forced Illini punts on four straight drives to open Saturday’s game; they had coaxed only two punts across the first two games.

Minnesota had allowed a FBS-worst 9.4 yards per play in their first two games, but were much more sound in sticking to their assignments and executing in those spots. The Gophers also brought more pressure, especially early in the game.

“This was a team effort on defense,” Fleck said. “… This is going to be a process on defense. We got a lot of inexperienced guys playing a ton of key positions that haven’t played a ton or haven’t played at all. Those guys are going to have to keep getting better by playing the game.”