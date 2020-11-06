Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim both surpassed major milestones last week against Maryland, with Morgan surpassing 5000 career passing yards and Ibrahim reaching 2,000 career rushing yards. The Golden Gophers are one of three teams in FBS with an active 5,000-yard passer, 2,000-yard rusher, and 2,000-yard receiver.

Additional Team And Player Notes

Minnesota leads the all-time series against Illinois, 39-30-3, and has won four of the last five meetings, including a 40-17 victory last season. However, the Fighting Illini won the last meeting in Champaign on Nov. 3, 2018, 55-31.

The Gophers have scored 68 points this season, tied for their third-most through two Big Ten games in the last four decades. However, they are also 0-2 this season – the first time they’ve lost their first two games in a season since 2011.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 207 yards (his second career 200-yard game – also the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl vs. Georgia Tech) and tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns. Ibrahim joined Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher (and current Gopher Radio Network analyst) Darrell Thompson as the only Gophers to rush for 200+ yards and four touchdowns in a single game – Thompson did so on Sept. 1, 1986 vs. Bowling Green.

Illinois is off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2002 and has the worst point differential in the Big Ten at -45.

The Illini have allowed 884 total yards this season, their most through two games since 1996 (946).