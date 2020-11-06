On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Minnesota Vikings coach was asked about the defensive end, who made four Pro Bowls in 10 Minnesota seasons before signing with Dallas as a free agent before the season and being traded two weeks ago to Detroit.

“Everson was a good player for us,” Zimmer said. “I wish him well, just not this week.”

On Sunday, Griffen will make his Lions debut when he returns to Minnesota to face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. And he is upset by his former coach’s choice of words.

“I got a little frustrated when I read that comment, what Zimmer said, ‘Oh, Everson was a good player,’ ” Griffen said on a Zoom call Thursday. “Like, Coach Zimmer just wasn’t a good coach, he was a great coach to me, so for him to call me a good player, that kind of hurts my feelings.

“On Sunday, I’m really looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them that I am a great player.”

On Thursday’s 10-minute call, Griffen was asked just once about what Zimmer said. But he talked about it throughout the call, vowing to make the Vikings “put some respect on my name” and saying he’s “got something for (Zimmer) on Sunday.”

Griffen isn’t the only former Vikings perennial Pro Bowl selection returning Sunday. Running back Adrian Peterson, who made seven Pro Bowls while playing for the Vikings from 2007-16, will make his third trip back to Minnesota. He showed up with New Orleans in the 2017 opener and with Washington last November.

“It means a lot. It’s a divisional game, one we desperately need,” Peterson said. “It’s always good to go against those guys. … I’m 0-2 against those guys right now, so looking to start to even that out.”

Peterson played sparingly in his return with New Orleans. He had a much bigger role in last year’s game, and received a standing ovation from Vikings fans. That won’t happen this week; no tickets will be sold under pandemic guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.

That ovation, Peterson said, is “the one that’s going to be everlasting. It was such a great experience. It was a blessed night.”

Peterson, 35, has 321 yards rushing in seven Detroit games this season but just 112 in the past four. He reiterated that it “left a sour taste” when the Vikings did not offer him a contract to return in 2017 but said he expects he will end up having a good relationship with the team.

“I’ve got nothing but love for (general manager) Rick Spielman and the Wilfs,” he said. “You’re going to have disagreements, you’ve going to bump heads and you might not talk for a minute. But at the end of the day, you come back around and you love on each other.”

Griffen, 32, released a statement last March saying he wouldn’t re-sign with Minnesota, although there was speculation later that he might reverse course. On Aug. 12 he signed with the Cowboys a one-year, $3 million contract that could be worth as much as $6 million with incentives.

He wouldn’t discuss Thursday what transpired with the Vikings, saying he only wanted to talk about being with “the Detroit Lions and going and beating the Vikings.’’ Griffen had 2½ sacks in seven Dallas games before being traded.

“My role here at the moment is to go win, go win my individual battles, go execute my assignment, get my guys lined up and go out there and help them win,” he said. “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

Although Griffen said he’s “not going to let the emotions get to me,” Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo figures he will be plenty emotional Sunday.

“I’m sure he’s pretty pumped. … I know he’ll be fired up to come back and play against us,” Odenigbo said.

If Griffen is looking for additional bulletin board material, he likely won’t it find from anything quarterback Kirk Cousins said. When discussing Griffen this week, Cousins used the descriptor Griffen prefers.

“Another great player who has put a lot of good things on tape for a lot of years,” Cousins said.