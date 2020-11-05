EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler, taken off the field on a stretcher last Sunday at Green Bay after suffering a neck injury, did not practice Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said Monday there was a chance Danztler, who was hurt on the last play of the first quarter in the 28-22 win over the Packers, could play Sunday against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium. He is listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a concussion.

Also not practicing for the Vikings on Wednesday were cornerback Holton Hill, who has missed the past three games with a foot injury, and cornerback Mark Fields II. Fields’ father, former two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Mark Fields, said Sunday his son had suffered a punctured lung in the third quarter against the Packers and is projected to be out two-to-three weeks.

Cornerback Kris Boyd did practice and was not listed on the injury report. A source said Tuesday that Boyd did not play the final three minutes Sunday due to a cramp in his lower right leg.

Listed as limited in practice were cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring) and wide receiver Dan Chisena (hip), who sat out at Green Bay. Hand is the latest Minnesota cornerback to be hurt.

The Vikings entered Sunday’s game without Hill and Mike Hughes, who on Friday was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Then Dantzler, Fields and Boyd all lost against the Packers.

Dantzler was placed on a spinal board and stretcher after being hit in the head by a teammate’s leg while making a tackle. He was evaluated for a concussion and taken to a local hospital “out of caution” before flying home with the team.

Vikings eye first home win

For the first time since 1972, the Vikings have lost their first three home games. Technically.

In 1972, Minnesota started 0-3 at Metropolitan Stadium. In 2013, the Vikings lost their first home game and won their next, when they were the home team against Pittsburgh in London, but started 0-3 at the Metrodome.

This year, the Vikings have lost 42-33 to Green Bay, 31-30 to Tennessee and 40-23 to Atlanta in their first three games at U.S. Bank Stadium. Zimmer is hoping for a turnaround against the Lions on Sunday, but again there will be no fans in attendance because of state COVID-19 guidelines.

“I talked to the team about that this week,” Zimmer said of the importance of a home win. “It’s unfortunate that we don’t have our fans there, and the last time we played in the stadium (against the Falcons), it was completely dead. So, we need to bring our own energy, we need to bring our own excitement, we need to play like the fans are there, and hopefully they can do it through osmosis or something.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed with Zimmer.

“We need to, from the moment we get there in warmups, bring the energy,” he said. “And then, the best way to have energy and avoid being flat is to play well, start fast and then sustain that throughout the game.”

Another Lions backup?

Minnesota could face the Lions for the second straight time without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. According to multiple reports, he was considered to have had “high-risk, close contact” with a non-team member who tested positive. He can’t practice all week but would be able to play Sunday if he has five straight negative tests.

Stafford sat out a Dec. 8, 2019, game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium because of a back injury. David Blough started and completed 24 of 40 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 20-7 loss. The quarterbacks behind Stafford on the depth chart this season are Chase Daniel and Blough.

Proud voter

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, 21, felt good about being eligible to vote for the first time in a presidential election. He was 17 when the 2016 election.

“I did vote, and it felt great,” he said. “Trying to make a change in this world. We’re all going out there, really just looking at the things that have been going on and just want to change. I mean, I’m confident in my vote, and I’m confident that everybody picked the right person to be in office.”

Briefly

The Vikings on Thursday worked out cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, according to Draft Diamonds. Tankersley played 17 games with Miami from 2017-18, starting 11. … On the Vikings not making a move Tuesday, which was the NFL trade deadline, Zimmer said, “We like our guys. We’ve got a bunch of good guys on this team.”