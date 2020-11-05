The Vikings running back only has played in 35 career NFL games, but some have been spectacular. He had perhaps his best career outing last Sunday, rushing for 163 yards, rolling up a career-high 226 yards from scrimmage, and tying a team record with four touchdowns in a 28-22 win at Green Bay.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer after that game compared Cook to Smith, the leading rusher in NFL history, and former Minnesota wide receiver Ahmad Rashad compared him to Payton, who is second on the list. Cook had tied the single-game team TD record also set by Rashad in 1979 and running back Chuck Foreman in 1975.

“It’s great,’’ Cook said Wednesday of comparisons to hall-of-fame running backs. “You work so hard, put so much time in it, and you watch some of the guys that played this game in a great fashion before me. And to be mentioned with those guys is always a tremendous, tremendous accolade.’’

Zimmer likened Cook to Smith to due to his “quick feet and acceleration,” his power and his leadership ability. Rashad compared him to Payton because he’s “so explosive” and can dish out hits to would-be tacklers.

For his game against the Packers, Cook was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. It was the third such award of his four-year career, also having won the honor in Week 15 of 2018 against Miami and in Week 10 last year at Dallas.

“Give all the credit to the O-line up front,’’ Cook said of the award. “The receivers, tight ends, the coaching staff, everybody that was putting all the work into this thing and just went out there and worked hard.’’

Cook returned against the Packers after sitting one game due to a groin strain, the 20th game he’s missed in his career. Cook was hurt on Minnesota’s first play of the second half Oct. 11 at Seattle and sat out Oct. 18 against Atlanta. The Vikings then had a bye.

So how important is Cook to the Vikings? After he was hurt at Seattle, the Seahawks scored 21 straight points to turn a 13-0 deficit into a 21-13 lead and eventually won 27-26. And they lost 40-23 to the Falcons, who had been 0-5.

Prior to the win over the Packers, Minnesota offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said, “How Dalvin goes, we normally go.’’

“I think we want to be a run-first offense, a run-first team,’’ Zimmer said Wednesday. “I’m sure that’s kind of what (Kubiak) meant,’’

Cook agrees.

“Our identity is to play physical football, play smart football, manage the clock, get our defense back out there, and give Kirk (Cousins) some manageable situations to make plays, which he does in great fashion,’’ Cook said.

Entering Sunday, Cousins was tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions. But with Cook so dominant on a windy day, the Vikings quarterback only had to throw 14 times, and didn’t have a pick.

Cook carried a career-high 30 times, and his yardage total was the second-most of his career. He scored three touchdowns on the ground and caught a 50-yard screen pass from Cousins for a third-quarter TD that put Minnesota up 28-14. Overall, he had two catches for 63 yards.

“He generates a lot for us in the run game and the pass game,’’ Cousins said. “So, fun to play with, and the challenge is always to find creative ways to get him the football, and then we just want to keep him as healthy as we can.”

So, was Cook’s game against the Packers his best in Cousins’ three Minnesota seasons?

“Any time you score four touchdowns, it’s got to be in the conversation, right?’’ Cousins said. “That was big.’’